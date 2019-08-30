LEWISBURG — Sean Kelly shot 6-over 42, and Lewisburg teammate Nick Mahoney carded a 43 Thursday at Bucknell Golf Club to lead Lewisburg to a tri-meet sweep of Montoursville and Williamsport.
Kelly and Mahoney led four Green Dragons scorers in the 40s. Will Gronlund (47) and Ava Markunas (49) rounded out the team’s scorers over the course’s front nine.
Montoursville’s Peyton Mussina matched Mahoney at 43, while Andrew McCann paced Williamsport at 46.
At Bucknell Golf Club
Par 36
Team scores: Lewisburg 171, Montoursville 201, Williamsport 204.
Lewisburg (171) — Sean Kelly 42, Nick Mahoney 43, Will Gronlund 47, Ava Markunas 49, Ryleigh Faust 50, Brett Herman 51.
Montoursville (201) — Peyton Mussina 43, Lauren Marks 48, Gage Wheeland 54, Gabe Hornberger 56, Aiden Evans 58.
Williamsport (204) — Andrew McCann 46, Tristan Bailey 49, Doug Nicholas 51, Evan Whitford 58, Jessie Polys 58, Chris Reeder 61.