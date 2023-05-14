Stars coach Pete DeBoer says he will take a Game 7 at home any day of the week. He has another one tonight, though his first with Dallas.
The Seattle Kraken, in their first postseason, are already playing their second Game 7 on the road.
“I think pressure is going to be on both teams,” said Kraken forward Jordan Eberle, who had two goals in their 6-3 win Saturday night. “I think for us, we’ve obviously been through this as a group once.”
The NHL’s lone playoff game today between the Stars and Kraken will be only the fourth Game 7 in the league this postseason. There were five Game 7s in the first round last year, then no more in those playoffs.
There was the potential for another one. Edmonton hosted Vegas on Sunday night in Game 6 of the other West series, looking to get even and force a Game 7 on Tuesday night.
While the West remained unsettled, the East Conference Final matchup was already set after the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers both wrapped up their second-round series in five games.
DeBoer has won all six of his previous Game 7s, which came with three different teams. Five of those wins were at home, with the other in the 2020 playoffs during the pandemic in the NHL’s bubble in Canada.
“The reason you play all season is to have home ice in a Game 7 like this, and we’ve earned that,” DeBoer said. “Hopefully we’ll use that to our benefit.”