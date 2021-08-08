SELINSGROVE — Logan Seavey, of Sutter, California, took the lead on the ninth lap on his way to the win at the Bill Holland Memorial for USAC Silver Crown cars at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday night.
CJ Leary rocketed to the front of the race followed by Seavey, Jake Swanson, Justin Grant and Shane Cockrum.
Mark Smith hit the wall in turn three and flipped his racer on lap eight, bringing the race to a halt. Smith was uninjured.
On the restart, Leary, Seavey and Swanson broke away from the pack. Seavey — running the high line — took the lead, and opened some distance leaving Leary and Swanson to race for second.
Cockrum soon joined the battle for second as Seavey continued to stretch the lead.
By the midway point, Seavey held a five-second lead with Leary, Swanson and Cockrum continuing to slug it out for second.
In the latter stages of the race, Leary started to chip away at the lead, but was unable to close the distance until the caution flag came out with two laps remaining.
On the restart, Seavey headed to the top of the speedway while Leary went low and drew even, but Seavey pulled back to the lead. In the third turn, Seavey drove low to block any attempt by Leary to get by.
Seavey won by 1.089 seconds over Leary.
“I knew there would be a late caution,” Seavey said. “There always is with someone losing a tire, but I really took care of my tires, so I wasn’t too worried.”
Going into the final lap of the USAC East Coast sprint car feature, Briggs Danner took the lead.
However, one turn later, he slammed the fence and flipped, handing the lead and the win back to Alex Bright.
Ed Aiken shot from the pole position to take the lead followed by Damon Paul, Eric Jennings, Bright and Colin White.
As Paul took the lead, the caution flag unfurled on lap two.
Bright used the restart and the high side to take over second, and on lap five, he swept into the lead off of turn four while B Danner moved to third. Two laps later, Danner was tracking down Bright, and was soon on his nerf bar.
The pair sliced through lapped traffic when the yellow came out again on lap 15.
Danner nearly tagged the fence trying to pass Bright on the restart. On the final lap, Danner ducked under Bright to slide into the lead. The pair sped down the backstretch and into the third turn where Danner slammed the fence and flipped.
Danner walked to the ambulance where he was checked out.
Despite blowing his engine coming off of turn four, Bright led the final green-white-checkered laps to take his second win at the speedway by .656 seconds over Paul.
“The third turn was starting to suck the cars up, so I slowed down so I didn’t hit the fence like Briggs,” Bright said. “I hope he’s OK. The car was good at the beginning, middle and at the end of the race.”
Selinsgrove Speedway Summary – 8 August 2021
USAC Silver Crown – 21 Entries
75-Lap A-Main: 1) 22 Logan Seavey 2) 30 CJ Leary 3) 10 Jake Swanson 4) 71 Shane Cockrum 5) 91 Justin Grant 6) 9 Kody Swanson 7) 54 Matt Westfall 8) 53 Brady Bacon 9) 52 Carmen Perigo 10) 7 Kyle Robbins 11) 97 Chris Windom 12) 24 Mike Haggenbottom 13) 18 Travis Welpott 14) 16 Austin Nemire 15) 3 Nick Bilbee 16) 39 Matt Goodnight 17) 31 Dave Berkheimer 18) 81 Shane Cottle 19) 01 Mark Smith 20) 40 David Bryne 21) 6 Jason McDougal
Time Trials: 1) 30 CJ Leary 21.185 2) 10 Jake Swanson 21.398 3) 22 Logan Seavey 21.590 4) 91 Justin Grant 21.682 5) 9 Kody Swanson 21.702 6) 81 Shane Cottle 21.975 7) 71 Shane Cottle 22.034 8) 01 Mark Smith 22.105 9) 53 Brady Bacon 22.224 10) 97 Chris Windom 22.283 11) 6 Jason McDougal 22.428 12) 54 Matt Westfall 22.474 13) 52 Carmen Perigo 22.867 14) 40 David Bryne 23.301 15) 7 Kyle Robbins 23.804 16) 3 Nick Bilbee 24.092 17) 24 Mike Haggenbottom 24.192 18) 16 Austin Nemire 24.251 19) 39 Matt Goodnight 24.348 20) 18 Travis Welpott 24.379 21) 31 Dave Berkheimer DNT
USAC East Coast – 23 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 20 Alex Bright 2) 57 Damon Paul 3) 39 Shane Cottle 4) 3BC Nash Ely 5) 19 Steven Drevecki 6) 21K Tommy Kunsman Jr. 7) 7 Ed Aikin 8) 16CW Eric Jennings 9) 32 Colin White 10) 11 Mike Thompson 11) 88J Joey Amantea 12) 12 Briggs Danner 13) 83 Bruce Buckwalter 14) 33W Mike Walter 15) 117 David Swanson 16) 67 Jason Cherry 17) 38S Tome Savage 18) 74JR JR Berry 19) 17M Christian Bruno 20) 17J Jonathan Swanson 21) 12W Troy Fraker 22) 83S Billy Ney 23) 75 Justin Grant
Heat Winners: Steven Drevecki, Briggs Danner, Christian Bruno