The Southeastern Conference released a statement regarding a missed down in the first half of Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn on Saturday night. An SEC crew called the game at Beaver Stadium.
Several questionable calls and one mess-up from the officiating team marred Saturday's game. Highlighting these instances was when Penn State was trailing 10-7 in the second quarter, and the officials had the Nittany Lions punt on third down.
The sequence started with a questionable call, when, following a first down rush by Noah Cain, quarterback Sean Clifford threw deep on what seemed like a miscommunication for an incompletion. Despite not being pressured by the Auburn defense, Clifford was called for intentional grounding on first down — which typically comes with the loss of a down. After a 5-yard gain by Jahan Dotson, the officials erroneously had the down markers at fourth when it should have been third-and-11 from the 33. Penn State brought out the punt team and punted on third down.
The SEC released a statement regarding that third-down punt after the game.
"At 11:45 in the second quarter, Penn State throws an incomplete pass that was judged to be intentional grounding," the statement read. "The crew's enforcement of the penalty erroneously set the down to third; the correct down should have been second. The replay booth was consulted to confirm the down prior to the punt. The replay booth had the down as fourth down as well.
"The error was discovered during the media timeout that followed the punt and by rule it could not be corrected at that time."
