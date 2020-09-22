LEWISBURG — Ella Reish assisted on Lewisburg’s opening goal, and netted two of her own in the second half as the Green Dragons defeated Mifflinburg 4-2, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
“Me and Sophie (Kilbride) work really well together on those short little passes,” Reish said. “It was an opportunity for us, and we scored on it.”
It was the opening goal of the game, and the only one of the first half as Lewisburg was able to hold the initial advantage throughout the opening 40 minutes.
Reish helped pressure Mifflinburg throughout the game. She finished with five shots on goal as Lewisburg posted 18 shots and 10 shots on goal in the contest. Reish also took some corners to help set up chances off set pieces.
“Our team always plays better in the second half,” Reish said. “We were connecting a lot better than in the first half. We were stepping to the ball more, and getting it off quicker in midfield.”
Reish scored her first goal moments before the clock crossed into the final 20 minutes. She sent a hard shot from outside the 18 for a 3-2 lead. Her second goal, which ended the scoring for both teams, came from a breakaway she sent to the far post.
“We haven’t won a game, and that motivated us to go for it and get those goals back,” Reish said. “It gives us a lot more confidence. People were getting down on themselves, and I think they will be better moving forward.”
Amelia Keipke scored the first goal of the second half for Lewisburg when she booted a free kick over the keeper’s head. The tally came less than a minute after Miflfinburg was able to tie the game.
“That was our first time giving up a goal on a free kick,” Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said. “We’ve been rock solid on defending free kicks and corners. Giving up two goals is not something we like to do. We have to fine tune the little things.”
Peyton Yocum had a goal and an assist for Mifflinburg. She leveled the game a little more than ten minutes into the second half when she beat the keeper to a ball for a quick shot at the net.
Lewisburg took its second lead when Keipke scored. Yocum then connected with Sarah Fitz inside the box for the Wildcats’ second goal to tie the game at 2-2.
“We came out with a little fire,” Hankamer said. “We hit the crossbar on a good free kick. We got the goal to tie it up. It was a back-and-forth game, and for a coach its nerve-racking.”
LEWISBURG 4, MIFFLINBURG 2
First half
Lew-Sophie Kilbride (Ella Reish), 31:14.
Second half
Miff-Peyton Yocum (unassisted), 27:54; Lew-Amanda Keipke (unassisted), 26:40; Mifflinburg-Sarah Fritz (Yocum), 24:36; Lew-Reish (unassisted), 21:30; Lew-Reish (unassisted), 7:59.
Shots: Lew, 18-11; Corners: Lew, 4-3. Saves: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 6; Lewisburg (Lauren Gross), 5. Fouls: Miff 11, Lew 6.