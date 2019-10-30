Second-half rally lifts Bloom by Southern Columbia

WILLIAMSPORT — Kailey Zentner broke toward the goal and lined up a shot.
Zentner put it into the corner of the net with 3:14 left Tuesday night to give Bloomsburg a 3-2 win over Southern Columbia in a District 4 Class A girls soccer semifinal.
It was the second goal the Panthers scored in the final 6:34 to earn a come-from-behind win and eliminate the defending state champions.
“I knew if we got one goal the rest would come,” Zentner said. “We were down a little bit in the first half, but once we got one, I knew it was in our hands from there.”
The win advances Bloomsburg to the District 4 Class A final against East Juniata, and qualifies the Panthers for the state tournament.
Kelsey Widom scored a pair of goals for Bloomsburg in the second half, as the Panthers were able to hit long passes after the break.
“We wanted to start the game doing that, but we either missed the turn or missed the pass as it deflected into a gap,” Bloomsburg coach Aaron Flook said. “The whole game was to find those gaps and split the defense. For whatever reason we couldn’t do it in the first half. We told them we were going to keep trying to find those gaps in the second half.”
Southern Columbia put the early pressure on Bloomsburg.
Maggie Morrison scored less than eight minutes into the game, and Riley Reed scored with eight minutes to go in the first half for a 2-0 Southern Columbia win.
“We had a good practice the night before and tried some new things,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “The second half it just got away from us. We picked a bad day to play a bad second half. I’m proud of the girls. We had a great year. We can’t take anything away from that.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
at Loyalsock H.S.
BLOOMSBURG 3, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2
First half
SC-Maggie Morrison, 7:53; SC-Riley Reed, 32:05.
Second half
B-Kelsey Widom, 55:40; B-Widom, 73:26; B-Kailey Zentner, 76:46.
Shots: SC, 10-6. Shots on goal: SC, 8-4. Corners: SC, 8-3. Saves: Bloomsburg 6 (Abby Gerasimoff); Southern Columbia 1 (Rilyn Wisloski).