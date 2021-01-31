BETHLEHEM — John Meeks recorded 23 points and eight rebounds, freshman Deuce Turner scored a career-high 17 points off the bench, and Walter Ellis hit three 3-pointers in a big second-half run to carry Bucknell to an 84-70 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.
The Bison (3-4) claimed their third straight victory — all against Lehigh.
Lehigh (3-6) scored the first seven points of the second half to turn a 43-43 tie into a 50-43 Mountain Hawk lead.
Ellis hit a 3-pointer, and after Ben Li hit a pair of free throws for Lehigh, Bucknell scored 12 points in a row.
Ellis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close a 21-3 run, giving the Bison a 64-53 lead.
“Give a lot of credit to the guys on the floor for not panicking,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “Having a guy like John Meeks back in there gives us so much more experience. They guys just kept fighting, got a few stops, and the next thing you know, the game was tied. Basketball is a game of runs, and the veteran guys really understand that.”
A couple of second-chance buckets brought Lehigh within seven, but a deep 3-pointer from Turner pushed the margin back to double figures. Andrew Funk — Bucknell’s leading scorer coming in — had just two points in the game before exploding for eight straight Bison points in a span of 1:27. His free throws with 5:33 left made it 75-63, and then Meeks followed with a fastbreak layup off of Turner’s steal to give Bucknell its largest lead of 14 points with 4:20 to play.
Freshmen Turner and Andre Screen combined for 25 points off the bench, and the young duo provided the highlight of the day when Turner flipped up a lob to Screen for an alley-oop jam in the first half. Screen had eight points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists in 20 minutes. Turner went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.
“Deuce did a great job today,” said Davis. “I thought when he first got in the game he really came out with great intensity on the defensive end of the floor. He got a few deflections and steals that led to baskets. We have always known about his offensive ability, but he has quickly learned that there are other things to do on the floor to be successful, and as he has improved in those areas it’s allowed his offense to take off.”
Ellis’ 16 points marked a new career high. After going 3-of-5 from the 3-point arc on opening day at Navy, Ellis ran into a 3-for-19 stretch over the next five games. He shot 50% percent from 3-point range Saturday, and hit four 3-pointers to tie a career high.
“Walter is a very good shooter, and we know that as long as we can keep getting him good ones he is going to make a lot of threes,” said Davis. “I thought he attacked the basket really well a couple of times early in the game, which is something that he can do.”
The first half featured nine lead changes and five ties.
Bucknell and Lehigh meet again today at 2 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell 84, Lehigh 70
Bucknell (3-4) 84
John Meeks 6-18 10-11 23, Walter Ellis 6-12 0-0 16, Andrew Funk 4-6 2-2 10, Xander Rice 4-4 0-0 8, Paul Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Deuce Turner 4-8 8-9 17, Andre Screen 3-4 2-3 8, Miles Latimer 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Timmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Jake van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 22-25 84.
Lehigh (3-6) 70
Marques Wilson 7-15 0-0 15, Nic Lynch 6-15 2-2 14, Ben Li 3-4 2-2 8, Evan Taylor 2-9 3-4 7, Jake Betlow 1-3 0-0 3, Jeameril Wilson 4-12 0-0 9, Reed Fenton 1-8 5-5 7, Dominic Parolin 2-6 3-4 7, Jalin Sinclair 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 15-17 70.
Halftime: Tied, 43-43. 3-point goals: Bucknell 6-16 (Ellis 4-8, Turner 1-2, Meeks 1-3, Funk 0-1, Latimer 0-1, Timmerman 0-1); Lehigh 3-14 (M. Wilson 1-3, Betlow 1-3, J. Wilson 1-4, Fenton 0-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 34 (Meeks 8, Funk 8); Lehigh 43 (J. Wilson 10). Assists: Bucknell 10 (Turner 4); Lehigh 11 (Taylor 3). Steals: Bucknell 7 (Turner 3); Lehigh 6 (M. Wilson 2). Blocked shots: Bucknell 2 (Ellis, Timmerman); Lehigh 2 (Taylor, J. Wilson). Turnovers: Bucknell 12; Lehigh 14. Total fouls: Bucknell 19; Lehigh 21.