COAL TOWNSHIP — Fittingly, Mount Carmel calls them Tornado shots since they come from the logos — a stride or two inside the midcourt stripe or roughly 40 feet from the hoop — and everyone practices them all the time just in case.
“Actually, we do,” senior Jenna Pizzoli said. “We do Tornado shots before every game.”
“Even me,” Alyssa Reisinger cracked. “Even the bigs.”
While Shamokin High School’s indoor playpen doesn’t sport any Tornado logos, one of those long-range bombs fell — at an opportune time, no less — lighting a fuse that burned throughout the halftime break and relaxing those in white jerseys.
Yet even though the Tornadoes were still down when the third quarter began — more and more deep looks found the range — what had been a one — possession deficit soon turned into a lead Mount Carmel wouldn’t relinquish.
Pizzoli’s rip from some 40 feet at the halftime horn ignited the fuse that sparked Mount Carmel to a 60-54 victory over neighborhood rival Southern Columbia in a the second of two District 4 Class 3A semifinals Wednesday night at The Purple Palace. Pizzoli finished with 18 points and Reisinger popped a double-double (22 points/11 rebounds) as the Tornadoes won their 15th game in a row.
With the victory, Mount Carmel (24-2) moves into Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A final at Milton’s Jungle opposite Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division III playmate Loyalsock. Loyalsock downed Bloomsburg 40-36 in Game 1.
Both winners — which will meet for the third time — claimed invites to the PIAA Class 3A tournament as well.
“Honestly, I can’t even put it into words. I’m so happy,” said Reisinger, who visited with several members of Susquehanna University’s coaching staff once she emerged from the locker room. “We’re back where we belong.”
Loren Gehret pocketed 19 points and Ava Novak chimed in with 16 for Southern (14-10), which must defeat Bloomsburg to reach the state playoffs. Southern and Bloomsburg also will meet at Milton, with that win-or-else clash beginning at noon.
It’ll be the fourth time Southern takes on Bloomsburg.
Despite trailing by eight points (13-5) in the opening quarter – Novak completed a conventional three-point play with 1:18 to go -- Mount Carmel battled back and took a pair of one-point leads halfway through the second. While Gehret’s putback with 30 seconds left made it 25-21, and Novak’s steal and finish had the Tigers up six, the Tornadoes got the ball in Pizzoli’s hands in front of the scorers’ table.
One long-distance shot later, the Tornadoes were down three.
“The locker room was ‘Go big or go home,’” Pizzoli recalled. “And we didn’t want to go home.”
“We were struggling a little bit at times,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “And when she hits that shot, it swings the momentum in our favor and gives us something to build on when we come out in the second half.”
And when Pizzoli nailed the last of her three treys with 5:23 to play in the third, Mount Carmel was back in front (31-30). Another 3-ball from Rachel Witkoski had the Tornadoes up four moments later. Once Katie Witkoski connected from deep, a seven-point burst followed that included a pair of Pizzoli freebies and a Katie Witkoski runner. The Tornadoes were up nine (43-34) with 1:08 to go in the third.
“We know sometimes they can be on and when they are they’re usually on,” Southern coach Kam Traugh said. “With my team, I have to play zone. They have quick girls and, if you go man, you don’t know what your chances are with that either. When you have a 6-2 girl that gets fouled out (Griscavage) against a girl that’s the same size (Reisinger), it’s hard to adjust. I thought Ava did a good job when I had to put her inside in the middle.”
Southern answered with seven straight – a three-point play from Gehret , two free throws from Novak to close the third and a short jumper from Novak to begin the fourth that had the Tigers within two (43-41). And when Alli Griscavage (8 points/6 rebounds) fouled out with 5:54 to play, the Tornadoes punched it inside to Reisinger (13 points in the fourth quarter) repeatedly.
Still, Southern wouldn’t surrender.
Traugh’s Tigers were within two (52-50) on Novak’s 3-ball, but Reisinger was too strong inside and collected Mount Carmel’s final 10 points as the Tornadoes wheeled into their fifth District 4 title game in six seasons.
And to think a Tornado shot helped get them there.
“They find ways to win,” Varano said. “It’s not always the way we’re trying to win, but they don’t quit.”
Mount Carmel 60, Southern Columbia 54
Southern Columbia (14-10)
Lucy Maclay 1 0-0 2; Alli Griscavage 3 2-2 8; Tatum Klebon 3 0-0 9; Loren Gehret 6 4-9 19; Ava Novak 6 3-5 16. Totals: 19 9-16 54/
3-point goals: Klebon 3, Gehret 3, Novak.
Fouled out: Griscavage.
Did not score: Ella Podgurski.
Mount Carmel (24-2)
Ava Chapman 3 1-2 8; Jenna Pizzoli 6 3-3 18; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Witkoski 3 0-0 7; Alyssa Reisinger 7 8-11 22; Sydney Reed 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 12-16 60.
3-point goals: Chapman, Pizzoli 3, R.Witkoski, K.Witkoski.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Abby Klokis.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 13;14;12;15 — 54
Mount Carmel 8;16;19;17 — 60