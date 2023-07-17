MONTOURSVILLE — Rain stopped Monday's winner-take-all Game 3 of the Section 3 Junior Division Baseball, and it's hard to tell if it came on a good time for the Lewisburg All-Stars.
When the strong thunderstorms hit at Mussina Field at Mill Street Recreation Area, Lewisburg trailed by eight runs, so it would seem fortuitous the skies opened.
However, it was Lewisburg's best offensive inning of the game against Montoursville starter Eli Eck, who didn't allow a hit until Landyn Bieber lead off the fifth for Lewisburg with a single. Lewisburg will have the bases loaded with one out when game resumes today with Montoursville leading 8-0 in the top of the fifth inning.
The winner of the game opens state tournament play in Athens on Saturday.
Montoursville got off to a quick start thanks to some early walks. The first four hitters of the game walked, and the first three scored on a wild pitches, before Jay Houseknect greeted reliever Lincoln Ayers with an RBI groundout for a 4-0 Montoursville lead.
No. 13-hitter (the last hitter in Montoursville hitter) Talen McKenna singled to lead off the bottom of the third. McKenna stole second, and went to third on Cy Heddings' single. Eck had a sacrifice fly, and Austin Davidson made it 6-0 with an RBI single.
Two Lewisburg errors in the fourth made it 8-0 with thunder rumbling in the background.
Meanwhile, Eck cruised through the first four innings, only a two-out walk to Collin Shannon in the first kept the righty from being perfect through the first four innings with four strikeouts.
Bieber finally broke through for Lewisburg to open the first, before Shannon and Parker Hamilton each singled to load the bases. Eck got the next hitter to pop out, right before the first bolt of lightning hit.
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
Championship game
(Best of 3 series, tied at 1-1)
Montoursville 8, Lewisburg 0
Suspended with one out in 5th
Lewisburg;000;00 — 0-3-3
Montoursville;402;2x — 8-4-0
Hudson King, Lincoln Ayers (1) and Parker Hamilton. Eli Eck and Austin Davidson.
Lewisburg: Landyn Bieber, 1-for-2; Collin Shannon, 1-for-1; Hamilton, 1-for-2.
Montoursville: Cy Heddings, 1-for-1, 2 runs; Eck, run, RBI; Davidson, 1-for-1, run, RBI; Jay Houseknecht, RBI; Isaac Erlandson, 1-for-2, run; Talen McKenna, 1-for-1, run.