A dozen Valley wrestlers have already secured state medals heading into the smaller PIAA Wrestling Championships that will be held this weekend in Hershey.
The top 8 wrestlers in each weight class in both AA and AAA will compete this weekend for state gold.
Here are the pairings for this weekend's event, to be held at the Giant Center on Friday and Saturday:
Class 2A
Friday
Quarterfinals
(Name/school, grade, record)
106: Chase Burke, Benton, so., 26-6, vs. Landon Bainey, West Branch, fr., 22-3; Cooper Hornack, Burrell, fr., 27-2, vs. Brandon Wentzel, Montoursville, so., 27-3; Louie Gill, Hickory, fr., 27-5, vs. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond, fr., 12-1; Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan, fr., 14-3, vs. Hunter Robison, Saegertown, jr., 22-1.
113: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, so. 16-1, vs. Justin O’Neill, Hickory, sr., 28-6; Bryce Beatty, Mount Union, sr., 14-3, vs. Robert Gardner, South Williamsport, jr., 37-3; Chris Vargo, Bentworth, fr., 17-1, vs. Gavin Bradley, Athens, jr., 38-1; Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-Green Pond, jr., 12-3, vs. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area, so., 22-1.
120: Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-Green Pond, sr., 11-0, vs. Jojo Przybycien, Fort Leboeuf, fr., 17-8; Gary Steen, Reynolds, sr., 26-1, vs. Parker Davidson, Hamburg, sr., 20-5; Owen Reinsel, Brookville, jr., 25-3, vs. Mason Barvitskie, fr., Southern Columbia, 19-1; Ethan Kolb, so., Benton, 19-8, vs. Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort, fr., 17-0.
126: Scott Johnson, Muncy, so., 26-4, vs. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge, jr., 21-7; Connor Saylor, Hickory, so., 29-7, vs. Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, sr., 32-5; Chase McLaughlin, Greenville, sr., 25-2, vs. Gable Strickland, Benton, sr., 30-2; Nolen Zeigler, West Perry, so., 23-10, vs. Joey Fischer, South Park, sr., 21-0.
132: Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, jr., 13-0, vs. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, jr., 28-6; Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek, so., 21-3, vs. Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, jr., 22-3; Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic, sr., 12-3, vs. Conner Heckman, Midd-West, so., 32-8; Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, so., 26-10, vs. Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills, 26-0.
138: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, jr., 21-3, vs. Carson Filer, Mercer, sr., 29-5; Ian Oswalt, Burrell, sr., 22-2, vs. Conner Harer, Montgomery, fr., 37-2; Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s Catholic, sr., 12-4, vs. David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, sr., 12-4; Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg, sr., 20-10, vs. Brock McMillen, Glendale, sr., 19-0.
145: Levi Haines, Biglerville, jr., 27-0, vs. Carter Gill, Hickory, jr., 27-7; Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk, sr., 24-3, vs. Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia, sr., 21-3; Cooper Warshel, Richland, sr., 19-2, vs. Nathan Higley, Sullivan County, sr., 25-1; Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, sr., 24-4, vs. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds, sr., 26-1.
152: Devon Deem, Montgomery, jr., 35-2, vs. Jack Rimpa, Fort Leboeuf, sr., 18-4; Connor Yoder, North Star, fr., 20-8, vs. Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, sr., 23-1; Lue Moore, Chestnut Ridge, jr., 22-5, vs. Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, so., 23-3; Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II, jr., 15-4, vs. Grant Mackay, Laurel, so., 37-3.
160: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, so., 14-0, vs. Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills, sr., 26-5; Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg, sr., 18-1, vs. Avery Bassett, Midd-West, sr., 34-2; Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, sr., 27-5, vs. Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg, sr., 21-2; Nolan Lear, Benton, jr., 28-4, vs. A.J. Corrado, Burrell, sr., 30-0.
172: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, jr., 24-1, vs. Timmy Church, Fort Lebouef, sr., 15-8; Malachi DuVall, Penns Valley, sr., 14-2, vs. Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, so., 16-5; Ethan Barr, McGuffey, sr. 20-7, vs. Ben Haubert, Palisades, sr., 19-1; Ethan Gush, Muncy, sr., 20-6, vs. Rune Lawrence, Frazier, fr., 27-1.
189: Cael Crebs, Montoursville, sr., 31-1, vs. Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights, sr., 18-3; Trent Schultheis, Freedom Area, sr., 32-5, vs. Bryce Enders, Halifax, jr., 26-4; Cole Karpinski, Greenville, jr., 27-2, vs. Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia, sophomore, 21-3; Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, jr., 18-3, vs. Ethan Finch, Sheffield, sr., 30-0.
215: Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, sr., 29-1, vs. Eli Reese, Knoch, sr., 15-5; Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola, sr., 12-7, vs. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, jr., 15-2; Hayden Linkerhof, Corry, jr., 18-2, vs. Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, sr., 22-2; Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs, sr., 23-4, vs. Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant, jr., 39-2.
285: Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, so., 28-0, vs. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, sr., 9-3; Marvin Beatty, Marion Center, sr., 26-2, vs. Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg, so., 31-2; Jordan Schell, Girard, sr., 17-2, vs. Hogan Swenski, Bermudian Springs, sr., 22-3; Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville, sr., 27-7, vs. Nathan Taylor, Brookville, sr., 26-1.
Class 3A
Saturday
Quarterfinals
106: Carson Wagner, Northampton, so., 11-0, vs. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, so., 19-2; Dom Flatt, Solanco, sr., 18-5, vs. Tony Burke, Council Rock North, jr., 18-5; Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township, fr., 24-1, vs. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights, so., 15-3; Josh Jasionowicz, Stroudsburg, sr., 12-4, vs. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, so., 34-2.
113: Zachary Jacaruso, Delaware Valley, so., 16-0, vs. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, jr., 24-4; Vincent Kilkeary, so., Greater Latrobe, so., 23-2, vs. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown, fr., 28-1; Jake Van Dee, Cathedral Prep, jr., 14-1, vs. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth, so., 7-2; Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic, so. 10-4, vs. Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township, fr., 20-0.
120: Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, jr., jr., 13-0, vs. Chaz Ozias, Connellsville, jr., 16-7; Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, jr., 21-1, vs. Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack, fr., 15-4; Mason Leiphart, Dover, jr., 23-2, vs. Austin Fashouer, West Scranton, sr., 13-2; Keau Manuel, Downingtown East, sr., 15-3, vs. Mac Church, Waynesburg, so., 25-2.
126: Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic, so., 12-0, vs. Matt Repos, Central Dauphin, so., 24-3; Luke Simcox, Central Mountain, fr., 23-3, vs. Patrick Snoke, Northampton, sr., 11-4; Ethan Berginc, Hempfield Area, sr., 31-5, vs. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, jr., 12-1; Nate Shippey, Interboro, jr., 14-4, vs. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, sr., 33-0.
132: Nathan Lucier, Coatesville, sr., 17-0, vs. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, jr., 29-5; Briar Priest, Hempfield Area, jr., 31-5, vs. Kelly Kaos, Perkiomen Valley, so., 17-2; Jude Swisher, Bellefonte, jr., 23-2, vs. Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic, sr., 11-1; Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth, so., 8-4, vs. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, sr., 35-2.
138: Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North, sr., 18-0, vs. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, so., 31-7; Cole Homet, Waynesburg, jr., 27-2, vs. Chance Babb, Boyertown, jr., 14-3; Chandler Ho, DuBois, sr., 14-3, vs. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic, so., 12-1; Trent Kochersperger, Kennett, sr., 15-4, vs. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, jr., 32-2.
145: Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson, sr., 17-1, vs. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield Area, sr., 32-8; Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, sr., 29-1, vs. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton, so., 11-1; Riley Bower, Williamsport, jr., 23-1, vs. Connor Eck, Bensalem, sr., 15-2; William Morrow, North Penn, jr., 13-5, vs. John Altieri, Norwin, sr., 30-3.
152: Evan Gleason, Bethlehem Catholic, sr., 13-0, vs. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, jr., 19-4; Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, so., 24-4, vs. Chase Barlow, Strath Haven, jr., 21-2; Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep, sr., 15-1, vs. Zac Martin, Neshaminy, sr.; Dom D’Agostino, Interboro, jr., 15-4, vs. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley, sr., 36-0.
160: Jagger Condomitti, Northampton, sr., 12-0, vs. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, jr., 25-6; Ethan Richner, Bellefonte, sr., 21-1, vs. Matt Colaiessi, Council Rock South, jr., 23-2; Ryan Fry, Red Lion, sr., 25-4, vs. Jack McGill, Spring-Ford, sr., 18-1; Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic, so., 10-4, vs. Cole Spencer, Pine Richland, sr., 23-1.
172: Dominic Falcone, Easton, sr., 12-0, vs. Lance Urbas, State College, sr., 18-4; Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, sr., 18-1, vs. Sonny Sasso, Nazareth, so., 9-3; Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, sr., 37-4, vs. Regan Loughney, LaSalle College, sr., 17-3; Matt Romanelli, Downingtown East, sr., 15-4, vs. Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, sr., 20-0.
189: Joey Milano, Spring-Ford, sr., 15-0, vs. Colt Barley, Penn Manor, sr., 21-3; Brooks Gable, Dallastown, sr., 25-3, vs. Drew Clearle, Nazareth, sr., 10-2; Justin Hart, Hampton, sr., 26-5, vs. Isaiah Reinert, Easton, sr., 11-2; Bryce Molinaro, Hazleton, jr., 19-3, vs. Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte, sr., 22-2.
215: Ryan Catka, Sun Valley, sr., 16-0, vs. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, jr., 31-6; Jake Lucas, Cumberland Valley, sr., 26-1, vs. Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East, jr., 19-4; Logan Harmon, Armstrong, sr., 18-2, vs. Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley, sr., 15-1; Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West, jr., 23-5, vs. Josh Harkless, Wilson, sr., 27-1.
285: Cameron Butka, West Scranton, sr., 14-1, vs. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, sr., 23-6; Nate Schon, Selinsgrove, sr., 36-1, vs. Matthew Cruise, Easton, jr., 12-3; Dawson Dietz, sr., 34-5, vs. Sean Kinney, Nazareth, fr., 9-1; Julien Lawrence, Upper Darby, jr., 13-2, vs. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield Area, sr., 33-1.