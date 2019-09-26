The Daily Item
MILTON — Haley Seebold won a hard-fought team point at second singles to lift Milton past Mifflinburg 3-2 in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Wednesday.
Seebold edged Kiara Gilroy 7-6, 7-5, to go along with the Black Panthers’ straight-set wins at first singles (Hannah Seebold) and second doubles (Maddy Chappell and Alanna Stamm).
The Wildcats got their points from Rockell Keister, who won a three-set match at third singles, and the first doubles team of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder.
Milton 3. Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Hannah Seebold (Milt) def. Abby Underhill 6-2, 6-2; Haley Seebold (Milt) def. Kiara Gilroy 7-6, 7-5; Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Payton Ritter 6-2, 0-6, 6-3.
Doubles
Amber Leitzel/Kylie Vasbinder (Miff) def. Kenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-4; Maddy Chappell/Alanna Stamm (Milt) def. Tayah Lamey/Becca Reimer 6-1, 6-1.
n Hughesville 4,
Lewisburg 1
HUGHESVILLE — Bekah Vance’s win at second singles scored the team point for Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons (1-14) went to a tiebreaker at second doubles, where Ayra Tufail and Sofia Waughen bowed 6-2, 7-6 (9-7).
Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Carlee Pepper (H) def. Hannah Castellan 6-1, 6-0; Bekah Vance (L) def. Riley Emerick 6-3, 6-4; Madison Entz (H) def. Becca Brown, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Maria Duff/Marley Green (H) def. Liv Manner/Audrey Harer, 6-1, 6-0; Molly Forwood/Chylee Stroup (H) def. Ayra Tufail/Sofia Waughen, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7).
n Williamsport 5,
Shikellamy 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Both Shikellamy doubles teams bowed in three sets, thwarting an upset bid.
Olivia Weaver and Kelly Sprenkel won the second set at first doubles, 6-0, before falling. Lily Weist and Savannah Dibonaventura posted a 6-4 win in the opening set at second doubles before the Millionaires’ duo rallied.
Williamsport 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Mia Shuler (W) def. Melanie Minnier 6-1, 6-0; Kalindi Maggs (W) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-1, 6-1; Rosie Flock (W) def. Anne Norris 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Emma Campbell/Olivia Lingard (W) def. Olivia Weaver/Kelly Sprenkel 6-2, 0-6, 6-1; Breanna Chicas/Mary Hillman (W) def. Lily Weist/Savannah Dibonaventura 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.