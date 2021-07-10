The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak with an 11-2 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run shot against Martín Pérez (7-5) in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games.
Segura finished with three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper each hit a two-run double, and Bailey Falter (1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first major league victory.
Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for Boston, which lost for just fourth time in 15 games. It was the team’s longest win streak at Fenway Park since 2011.
After today’s series finale, Boston will enter the All-Star break atop the AL East a year after posting its second-worst winning percentage in 88 years. The Red Sox were just 24-36 in last season’s pandemic-reduced season.
Segura’s 10th career leadoff homer left the ballpark. Bohm’s sixth homer of the season also went over the Monster.
Bohm later was removed from the game because of COVID protocols.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 6, Mets 2
Mets 4, Pirates 2
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs, and New York beat Pittsburgh for a doubleheader split.
Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick (1-1) with two outs in the third inning.
It was the 17th homer for Alonso, who is defending his All-Star Home Run Derby title on Monday night in Colorado.
The Pirates won the opener behind five innings, and a tiebreaking homer by Tyler Anderson off Marcus Stroman.
The Mets played their 10th of 13 doubleheaders this season. It is their most doubleheaders since playing 13 in 1979.
New York is the first team to play at least 10 doubleheaders before the All-Star break since the Toronto Blue Jays in 1978.
Braves 5, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears with an apparent right leg injury during Atlanta’s win over Miami.
Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall, and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.
The 23-year-old Acuña did not put any weight on his right leg, and had to be helped to a cart before being taken from the field.
The Braves announced later in the evening that Acuña suffered a torn right ACL injury, and would miss the rest of the season.
Freddie Freeman had a two-run homer and an RBI single, while Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley ripped doubles as the first three Braves reached base off All-Star pitcher Trevor Rogers (7-6) in the fourth inning. Atlanta has won three straight over Miami.
Giants 10, Nationals 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and San Francisco routed Washington.
Anthony DeSclafani (10-3) had six strikeouts, and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants. Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice.
Reds 4, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.
Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer.
Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall, helping the Reds pull within five games of the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Josh Osich (2-0) got one out in the eighth for the win.
Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer off Reds reliever Brad Brach in the eighth to tie it at 3.
Cardinals 6, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning, and St. Louis beat Chicago.
Kwang Hyun Kim struck out seven in six innings, helping St. Louis bounce back from Friday’s 10-5 loss in the series opener. The Cardinals had dropped four of six overall.
The sputtering Cubs lost for the 13th time in 15 games. Javier Báez had two of the team’s six hits.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 1, Astros 0
HOUSTON — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole demanded on the mound that manager Aaron Boone let him get the final out, then struck out Yordan Alvarez with a 99 mph fastball on his career-high 129th pitch to cap New York’s win over Houston.
Aaron Judge hit a solo homer, and Cole did the rest, completing a three-hitter for his fifth career complete game, and third shutout. His only other nine-inning shutout was May 4, 2018 against Arizona while he pitched for Houston.
The AL West-leading Astros, entered this series having been shutout just once all season, were blanked for a second straight game after losing 4-0 in the opener on Friday night.
White Sox 8, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.
Chicago has won nine of 12, and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019.
Lucas Giolito (7-6) struck out nine while allowing two runs in 51/3 innings to beat the Orioles for the second time this season. Liam Hendriks earned his AL-leading 23rd save.
Domingo Leyba had RBI singles in the fourth and sixth for Baltimore, which has lost three in a row and is 1-6 in July.
A’s 8, Rangers 4, 11 innings
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run, and Oakland beat Texas.
Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th off Spencer Patton (0-1), who then threw a wild pitch that allowed another run before Stephen Piscotty added a two-run homer.
J.B. Wendelken (2-1), the sixth Oakland pitcher, worked both extra innings as the A’s won for the third time in nine games.
There were five solo homers before the game went to extra innings, with both teams having back-to-back shots.
Texas’ Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo homered in a span of three pitches in the first.
Sean Murphy and Seth Brown went back-to-back in the A’s second.
Rays 5, Blue Jays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe homered twice, and Mike Zunino also connected, helping Tampa Bay beat Toronto for its sixth straight win.
Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter for his 13th save.
Lowe has four career multi-homer games, including May 21 against the Blue Jays. He opened the scoring with his 19th homer, connecting on the first pitch leading off the first.
Randy Arozarena added an eighth-inning RBI single for the Rays.
Twins 9, Tigers 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Minnesota rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Detroit.
Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.
Niko Goodrum and Zack Short hit back-to-back solo homers in the second inning for Detroit.
Danny Coloumbe (1-0) earned his first win since 2018 with 11/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Reliever Joe Jimenez (2-1) took the loss for Detroit, which used seven pitchers in the game.
Indians 14, Royals 6
CLEVELAND — César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and Cleveland beat struggling Kansas City.
Hernández’s 15th homer capped a six-run fourth inning against Mike Minor (6-8). Mercado’s drive highlighted a four-run seventh that put the game away.
Cleveland staggered into the series on a nine-game losing streak, but won the first two games on ninth-inning homers by Franmil Reyes on Thursday and Bobby Bradley on Friday. The Indians have beaten the Royals eight straight times this season.