MILTON — Sofia Ramer tossed a four hitter, and the first seven hitters of the game for the Seals reached base and scored in an eight-run top of the first.
Cassidy Shay knocked in four runs for the Seals (6-9 overall, 5-6 HAC-I) with a double and a homer, while Allison Beddall knocked in three runs and hit her fourth homer in the last six games.
Ramer struck out four and walked one in the victory for the Seals.
Kiersten Stork had two hits for the Black Panthers (0-14, 0-12).
Selinsgrove 13, Milton 0 (5 inn.)
Selinsgrove;850;00 — 13-12-1
Milton;000;00 – 0-4-0
Sofia Ramer and Kaitlyn Eisley. Alivia Winder, Adrianna Allabach (2) and Alysia Preito.
WP: Ramer; LP: Winder.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 2-for-3, double, homer (1st, two on), 4 RBIs; Allison Beddall 2-for-2, triple, homer (2nd, solo), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kylee Hessek 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Ramer 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Lydia Geipel 1-for-2, double, run, RBI.
Milton: Kiersten Stork 2-for-3.