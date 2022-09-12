SELINSGROVE — Carly Aument scored all three of the Seals' goals as Selinsgrove snapped a rare three-game losing streak in the nonleague game.
Alli Bucher, Abbey Gearhart and Sydney Schmouder each assisted on Aument goals which came in the first, second and third quarters.
Bella Auman (6) and Emily Gelnett (1) combined for seven saves, while Kylie Hessek was credited with a defensive save.
Selinsgrove improves to 3-3, while the Wildcats falls to 1-3.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflin County 0
First Quarter
S-Carly Aument (Alli Bucher), 6:10.
Second Quarter
S-Aument (Abbey Gearhart), 3:17.
Third Quarter
S-Aument (Sydney Schmouder), 13:25.
Shots: S 14-8. Corners: S 6-5. Saves: Mifflin County 11 (Sophie McCurdy); Selinsgrove 8 (Bella Auman 6, Emily Gelnett 1, Kylee Hessek 1 {defensive save}).