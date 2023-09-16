SELINSGROVE — Reagan Mill scored two first-half goals to lead the Seals to their third win in a row.
Moll scored her goals within two minutes of each other early in the first half for Selinsgrove (5-2). Gianna Gamble scored a first-half goal off a corner and Abby Parise added a goal with 10 minutes left.
Selinsgrove 4, Altoona 1
First half
S: Reagan Moll (Alyssa Varias) 31:35; S: Reagan Moll (Taylor Zacharda) 29:04; S: Gianna Gamble (Quinn Smith) 14:20.
2nd Half
A: 15:05; S: Abigail Parise (Joslyn Zacharda) 10:49.
Shots: Selinsgrover 14-9. Saves: Selinsgrove (Varner/Shantzer) 9.