ALTOONA — Nick Ritter scored to close the first half and then started the second half with another tally as the Seals pulled away for the non-league win.
Colin Findlay opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game and he late assisted on two scores.
Selinsgrove is now 7-1
Selinsgrove 5, Altoona 1
First half
S-Colin Findlay, 37:28; A-Troy Peterman, 36:57; S-Evan Dagle (Findlay assist), 20:32; S-Nick Ritter 5:49.
Second half
S-Ritter, 21:25; S-Logan Rodkey (Findlay assist), 3:06.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 25-17. Saves: Selinsgrove (Jonah Erb), 8; Altoona (Cohen Crawford), 13. Corners: Altoona, 4-2.