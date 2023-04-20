JERSEY SHORE — Kiersten Dupert got out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the bottom of the Selinsgrove's lineup keyed the Seals sweep of Jersey Shore in HAC-I softball action.
Alyvia Herrold, from the No. 8-hole, and, Grace Landis, in the No. 9-hole, combined for three of the Seals (6-6 overall, 4-2 HAC-I) five runs scored in the victory.
Selinsgrove scored three runs in the top of the third to take control of the game. Herrold singled and Landis walked. Cassidy Shay then singled to load the bases. Kylie Hessek and Allison Beddall each had RBI singles before the third run scored on an outfield error.
Leading 5-1 run to start the bottom of the seventh, Danielle Miller doubled with one out, before Lynna Clark and Isabelle Engel followed with back-to-back RBI triples for the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4) to cut the lead to 5-3. Dupert got back-to-back groundouts to end the game.
Selinsgrove 5, Jersey Shore 3
Selinsgrove;003;110;0 — 5-6-2
Jersey Shore;001;000;2 — 3-6-2
Kiersten Dupert and Kaitlyn Eisley. Isabelle Engle, Lynna Clark (3) and Kaitlyn Herman.
WP: Dupert; LP: Engle.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 1-for-4, run; Kylee Hessek 1-for-4, RBI; Alison Beddall 1-for-4, RBI; Maddison Burd 1-for-1, RBI; Alyvia Herrold 1-for-2, 2 runs.
Jersey Shore: Danielle Miller 2-for-4, double, run; Clark 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Engel 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs.