MIFFLINBURG — Selinsgrove wins won its second straight match, not dropping a set to the Wildcats.
Austin Imhoff, McAlister DeFazio and Benjamin Rowan all won singles matches for Selinsgrove (2-4, 2-2 HAC-I). Christopher Feiler and Joquin Basu won at No. 1 doubles for Selinsgrove, while Lomond Rogers and Andon Kloostra picked up the victory at No. 2 doubles for the Seals.
Mifflinburg drops to 0-4, 0-3.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Matthew Blake 6-0, 6-0; McAlister DeFazio (S) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-1, 6-1; Benjamin Rowan (S) def. Jacob Post 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Christopher Feiler & Joaquin Basu (S) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 6-1, 6-0; Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra (S) def. Ryan Sauers & Reese Conklin 6-2, 6-0.