SELINSGROVE — Haylee Nava scored a career-high 17 points in her final home game, and fellow senior Murphy O'Brien added 10 points as Selinsgrove rolled to a 51-31 win over Juniata in nonleague girls basketball on Tuesday night.
The Seals (5-15) built a seven-point halftime lead, and led by double digits in the third quarter, before Regan Lowrey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to end the third for the Indians to draw Juniata to within 11 to start the fourth.
Selinsgrove started quick in the fourth, pushing their lead to more than 20 points.
Lowrey scored 14 points to lead the Indians, who finish the regular season at 11-11.
Selinsgrove 51, Juniata 31
Selinsgrove (5-15) 51
Erika Piepszowski 0 4-6 4; Murphy O'Brien 4 0-0 10; Alyssa Latsha 3 0-0 6; Caydince McCarthy 1 0-0 2; Shaela Kruskie 3 0-0 6; Haylee Nava 6 3-3 17; Kristin Shaffer 2 2-3 6. Totals: 19 9-12 51.
3-point goals: O'Brien 2, Nava 2.
Did not score: Grace Morrone, Natalie Howell, Gillian Hackenberg, Sabrina Presgraves, Addie Geipel, Madalyn Benner.
Juniata (11-11) 31
Shalelyn Armstrong 1 1-2 3; Cora Musser 2 0-0 4; Regan Lowrey 5 4-6 14; Mariska Beward 2 2-2 6; Mylee Landis 1 0-0 2; Chloe Beckenbaugh 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 7-10 31.
3-point goals: Lowrey 3.
Did not score: Grace Reinhold.
Score by quarters
Juniata;3;11;9;8 — 31
Selinsgrove;13;8;13;17 — 51