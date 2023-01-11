SUNBURY — Reis Naugle scored a game-high 28 points, and the Seals overcame a slow start to pull away from their rival Braves.
The game was moved to Sunbury due to plumbing problems at Selinsgrove High earlier in the day. The Seals (8-5) managed just three points in the first quarter, then outscored the Braves by 13 points over the middle two quarters to pull away.
Hunter Deitrich led the Braves with 10 points.
Selinsgrove 52, Shikellamy 35
SELINSGROVE (8-5) 52
Valentino Barillaro 0 1-4 1; Gavin Bastian 2 1-2 6; Nathan Cataldi 0 2-2 2; Spencer George 1 0-2 2; Blake Haddon 3 2-2 8; Reis Naugle 9 1-1 28; Gabriel Paulhamus 1 1-1 3; Luke Piecuch 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-14 52.
3-point goals: Bastian, Naugle 3, Paulhamus.
Did not score: Swineford.
SHIKELLAMY (4-9)
Hunter Deitrich 1 7-10 10; Xavier Fashaw 1 0-1 2; Cameron Lenner 2 0-0 5; Asher Moyer 2 1-3 5; Ryan Williams 1 3-4 5; Brady Wilson 3 2-3 8. Totals 10 13-21 35.
3-point goals: Deitrich, Lenner.
Did not score: Joniel Bruno.
Did not score: Bruno
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;3;18;13;16 — 51
Shikellamy;5;12;6;13 — 35