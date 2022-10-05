DANVILLE — Lexi Freed scored two goals and assisted on another — all in the first half — as Selinsgrove kept pace in the HAC-I race by winning on the road.
Lexi Savidge added a goal an assist in the opening half as the Seals forged a 5-0 lead. They moved to 9-5 overall (5-1 HAC-I), inching ahead of Lewisburg (4-1 HAC-I) in the win column.
Sydney Schmouder had an assist in each half of the win, matching Freed with a team-best eight for the season.
Danville (5-9, 2-4) got 12 saves from Kaitlyn Gabel.
Selinsgrove 6, Danville 0
First quarter
S-Ali Beddall (Lexi Freed), 11:44; S-Freed (Kylee Hessek), 7:54; S-Lexi Savidge (Sydney Schmouder), 7:25; S-Freed (Savidge), 5:55; S-Taylor Fry (Alli Bucher), 2:04.
Second quarter
S-Carly Aument (Schmouder), 10:05.
Shots: S 18-1. Corners: S 4-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 1 (Katie Varner 1, Bella Auman 0, Emily Gelnett 0); Danville 12 (Kaitlyn Gabel.
JV score: Selinsgrove 6-0. Goals: S, Aubrei Hoyles, Fry, Lynley Burke, Chloe Blair, Emma Petersen, Shaolin Gates. Assists: S, Carly Scorsone, Grace Morrone.