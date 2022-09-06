SELINSGROVE — Three different Seals scored two goals in the nonleague victory over the Eagles.

Abby Parise, Ella Magee, and Haylee Nava each scored two goals for the Seals (2-1). Parise added three assists, while Magee and Nava also had assists.

Kirsten Yoder stopped two shots in the shutout.

Selinsgrove 6, Line Mountain 0

First half

S-Haylee Nava (Abby Parise); S-Parise (Ella Magee); S-Magee (Parise).

Second half

S-Nava (Parise); S-Magee; S-Parise (Nava).

Shots: S 28-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Kirsten Yoder).

