SELINSGROVE — Three different Seals scored two goals in the nonleague victory over the Eagles.
Abby Parise, Ella Magee, and Haylee Nava each scored two goals for the Seals (2-1). Parise added three assists, while Magee and Nava also had assists.
Kirsten Yoder stopped two shots in the shutout.
Selinsgrove 6, Line Mountain 0
First half
S-Haylee Nava (Abby Parise); S-Parise (Ella Magee); S-Magee (Parise).
Second half
S-Nava (Parise); S-Magee; S-Parise (Nava).
Shots: S 28-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Kirsten Yoder).