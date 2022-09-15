MILTON — Lexi Felty and Lexi Freed each had a goal and an assist in Selinsgrove's HAC-I shutout win over Milton.
Alli Bucher, Lily Deaton, Bella Kadryna, and Sydney Schmouder scored the other four goals in the game for the Seals.
Selinsgrove outshot Milton 24-1.
Selinsgrove 6, Milton 0
First Quarter
S-Lexi Freed (Lexi Savidge), 1:30.
Second Quarter
S-Sydney Schmouder, 12:40; S-Alli Bucher (Alli Beddall), 5:14.
Third Quarter
S-Lexi Felty (Freed), 6:19; S-Lily Deaton (Felty), 3:50.
Fourth Quarter
S-Bella Kadryna (Kaydence Feese), 0:26.
Shots: S 24-1. Corners: S 25-0. Saves: Milton 19; Selinsgrove 1 (Bella Auman 1, Emily Gelnett, Katie Varner).