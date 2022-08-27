MOUNT CARMEL — Abby Parise scored all three of her goals in the first half for the Seals leading the team to a road victory.
Ella Magee finished with a goal and an assist. Selinsgrove's other goals came from Alyssa Varias and Quinn Smith.
Selinsgrove 6, Mount Carmel 1
First half
S-Abby Parise (Amsa Courtney); S-Ella Magee (Haylee Nava); S-Parise (Gianna Gamble); S-Parise (Areli Aguilar).
Second half
S-Alyssa Varias (Magee); MC-Jenna Pizzoli; S-Quinn Smith.
Corners: S 7-1. Shots: S 21-10. Saves: Mount Carmel 15; Selinsgrove 9.