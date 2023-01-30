SELINSGROVE — Blake Haddon (17 points), Nate Cataldi (16), and Ries Naugle (13) each scored in double figures to give Selinsgrove (13-6) the non-conference victory over Berwick.
The Seals are still in contention for the HAC-I title. The Seals (7-1) travel to Shamokin (6-2) tonight and to Central Mountain (7-1) on Friday night.
Sean Murphy scored 24 of his game-high 34 points in the second half for the Bulldogs (4-13).
Selinsgrove 65, Berwick 56
Selinsgrove (13-6) 65
Nate Cataldi 6 0-0 16; Luke Piecuch 1 0-0 2; Ries Naugle 5 2-2 13; Gabriel Paulhamus 2 0-0 5; Gavin Bastian 3 0-0 7; Valentino Barillaro 1 0-2 2; Blake Haddon 5 7-9 17; Spencer George 1 1-3 3. Totals: 24 10-16 65.
3-point goals: Cataldi 4, Bastian, Naugle, Paulhamus.
Did not score: Jace Diehl, Cam Smith, Tyler Swineford.
Berwick (4-13) 56
Sean Murphy 11 8-8 34; Kaden Hickman 2 0-0 6; Billy Hanson 3 0-0 7; Julian Howie 1 0-0 3; Jace Degroat 2 0-0 6. Totals: 19 8-8 56.
3-point goals: Murphy 4, Degroat 2, Hickman 2, Hanson, Howie.
Did not score: Noah Marguez, Carlos Guzman, Fabian Ramiro.
Score by quarters
Berwick;7;18;15;16 — 56
Selinsgrove;18;9;21;17 — 65