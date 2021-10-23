ALTOONA — The duo of Nick Ritter and Jake Keeney connected with each other three times in the game as part of Selinsgrove's seven goals in their victory over Altoona. Colin Findlay also scored twice, and Ryan Mangels scored one of his own for the Seals.
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Jake Keeney), 20'; S-Ryan Mangels, 32'; S-Ritter (Keeney), 37'; S-Ritter (Keeney), 39'.
Second half
S-Colin Findlay (Keeney), 43'; S-Ritter (Aidan Hunt), 46'; A-Kade Black (Gavin Lamborn), 50'; A-Lamborn, 51'; A-Lamborn, 60'; S-Findlay (Ritter), 72'.
Shots: S 18-8. Corners: S 4-0. Saves: Altoona 6 (Cameron Krause); Selinsgrove 3 (Jonah Erb).