JERSEY SHORE — The Seals raced out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and scored 48 points in the first half of a HAC-I rout.
Nate Cataldi hit five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 17 points for the Seals (7-4). Reis Naugle added 15 in the win.
Selinsgrove 77, Jersey Shore 29
Selinsgrove (7-4) 77
Nate Cataldi 6 0-0 17; Luke Piecuch 2 0-2 5; Reis Naugle 7 0-1 15; Darrel Scholl 1 0-0 3; Gabe Paulhamus 2 0-0 6; Gavin Bastian 1 0-0 3; Val Barillaro 2 0-3 4; Blake Haddor 2 1-1 5; Cam Smith 1 0-0 3; Spencer George 3 0-0 6; Tyler Swineford 5 0-0 10. Totals: 32 1-5 77.
3-point goals: Cataldi 5, Paulhamus 2, Bastian, Piecuch, Naugle, Scholl, Smith.
Did not score: None.
Jersey Shore (2-6) 29
Caden Jolin 2 0-0 4; Hunter Fink 0 1-2 1; Elijah Freeman 1 0-1 2; Ben Dalton 4 2-2 10; Jude Teneyck 2 0-0 4; Spencer Brion 1 0-0 3; Kamen West 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 3-5 29.
3-point goals: Brion, West.
Did not score: Jager Woodring, Max Myers, Diesel Kipa, Derrick High, Gage Moiser.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;24;21;16;16 — 77
Jersey Shore;4;7;3;15 — 29