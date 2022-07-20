BERWICK — Cole Inch and Jack Rumberger combined to strike out nine in a one-hitter, and Selinsgrove scored nine times in the fifth inning to bounce back from a opening-round setback with a 16-0 win over Athens on Wednesday in the Little League 8-10 Division Section 3 baseball tournament at Ber-Vaughn Park.
Selinsgrove advanced in the elimination bracket to face the loser of the late game between Keystone and Blue Mountain today at 5:30 p.m. District 15 champion Athens was eliminated after consecutive losses.
Selinsgrove, the District 13 champion, was beaten Tuesday in five innings by Blue Mountain, 19-9, falling behind by 14 after two innings. In Wednesday's elimination game, Selinsgrove broke a scoreless start against Athens with three runs in the third inning, and continued to expand its lead.
Cooper Kerstetter, Mason Neidig and Luke Voneida hit consecutive one-out singles in the third to score the game's first runs. After a walk to Landon Turner, Nick Zellmann lined a two-out RBI single to right field.
Neidig's two-run single highlighted a four-run fourth that put Selinsgrove in front 7-0.
Inch led off the fifth inning with a triple to center field, and Selinsgrove scored its next four runs without a hit. Inch then returned to the plate and belted another triple, clearing the bases for a 14-0 lead. Neidig knocked in another run before the rally ended.
Inch, who had a tough start in Tuesday's loss, was perfect for 2 1/3 innings — striking out six — before walking consecutive Athens batters. He got out of the third with a strikeout, and allowed a fifth-inning single before handing the ball to Rumberger with two on base and one out in the fifth. Rumberger struck out two, pitching around a walk that filled the bases, to end the game an inning early via the 10-run rule.
On Tuesday, Neidig knocked in three runs, and Inch drove in a pair. Lehman and Ian Falk each scored twice.
Lehman and Kerstetter each struck out two in short relief stints against District 24 champ Blue Mountain.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
PENNSYLVANIA 8-10 DIVISION
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Selinsgrove 16, Athens 0 (5 inn.)
Selinsgrove;003;49;— 16-11-0
Athens;000;00;— 0-1-1
Cole Inch, Jack Rumberger (5) and Nick Zellmann.
WP: Inch.
Selinsgrove: Inch 3-for-5, 2 triples, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Cooper Kerstetter 2-for-4, 3 runs; Mason Neidig 3-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Luke Voneida 1-for-3, run, RBI; Landon Turner 2 runs; Austin Lehman RBI; Zellman 2-for-2, run, RBI; Gavin Taylor run; Rumberger run; Ian Falk run.
Tuesday
Blue Mountain 19, Selinsgrove 9 (5 inn.)
Selinsgrove;102;33;— 9-7-2
Blue Mountain;770;14;— 19-13-0
Winning run scored with 1 out
Cole Inch, Austin Lehman (1); Jack Rumberger (2), Luke Voneida (2), Cooper Kerstetter (2), Landon Turner (4), Mason Neidig (5) and Nick Zellmann.
LP: Inch.
Selinsgrove: Inch 2-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Ian Falk 2 runs; Kerstetter 1-for-2; Mike Scorsone run; Neidig 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Voneida run, RBI; Weston Fern run; Gavin Taylor RBI; Owen Hess run; Lehman 1-for-3, 2 runs; Zellmann 1-for-3, double, RBI.