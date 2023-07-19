ATHENS — Ben Zeiders knocked in three runs, Ronan McCabe went 3-for-3, and the Selinsgrove 8-10-Year-Old All-Stars rebounded from their first loss in tournament play with a 15-5 win in four innings over Wellsboro in a Section 3 elimination game Wednesday.
District 13 champion Selinsgrove used a 10-run inning to earn a rematch against Keystone in the championship round today at 5:30 p.m. Selinsgrove would have to defeat Keystone today and Friday to advance to the state tournament.
Wellsboro opened the game with five-run inning fueled by four hits (including a double), two walks and an infield error. The double chased home three runs for a 4-0 Wellsboro lead. Selinsgrove starter Jaxon Tressler kept runners at first and second with a line out to Zeiders at third base and a strikeout.
Selinsgrove then answered with four runs in the bottom of the first, sparked by McCabe's leadoff single. With two on and two outs in a 5-1 game, Zeiders singled to left field and drove in a pair. After loading the bases on a walk and an error, Eli Sassaman took a four-pitch walk to make it 5-4.
An inning later, Selinsgrove loaded the bases with one out ahead of a game-tying walk to Jack Wilburn. Tressler then grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Jack Rumberger for the lead.
Those two runs were just the start, however.
Mick Jankowski and Riley Rumberger drew RBI walks, and Sassaman was hit by a pitch to make it 9-5. After Maclin Somers walked to force in another run, Xander Pyle slammed a two-run double to center field for a 12-5 lead. McCabe's two-run single capped the second-inning scoring.
Tressler struck out four, including the last two batters he faced, and walked three in 3 2/3 innings of five-hit ball. Zeiders worked around a two-out walk to close the game.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
PA SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Athens
Elimination bracket
Selinsgrove 15, Wellsboro 5 (4 inn.)
Wellsboro;500;0;— 5-5-2
Selinsgrove;4(10)1;1;— 15-7-2
Jaxon Tressler, Ben Zeiders (4) and Mikey Scorsone.
WP: Tressler.
Selinsgrove: Ronan McCabe 3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jack Rumberger 1-for-2, run RBI; Jack Wilburn run, RBI; Tressler 2 runs, RBI; Zeiders 2-for-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Mick Jankowski run, RBI; Riley Rumberger run, RBI; Maclin Somers run, RBI; Eli Sassaman run, RBI; Xander Pyle 1-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs.