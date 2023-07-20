ATHENS — Carter Leone pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-hit baseball, and the Keystone 8-10 Division All-Stars won the Section 3 Tournament Championship with a 7-0 victory over Selinsgrove on Thursday at Athens Little League.
Keystone opens the State Tournament host in the Poconos. Keystone will play Section 5 at Pocono Mountain West Little League at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Selinsgrove ends the All-Star season at 7-2 with both losses coming to Keystone.
Rylin Bathurst, Karter Markel and Deagan Stover each knocked in two runs to lead the Keystone offense.
Leone struck out five and walked two in the victory.
Mick Jankowski's single with one out in the sixth inning was the only hit for Selinsgrove in the game.
LITTLE LEAGUE
8-10 DIVISION ALL-STARS
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Athens Little League
KEYSTONE 7, SELINSGROVE 0
Keystone;020;500 — 7-11-0
Selinsgrove;000;000 — 1-1-0
Carter Leone, Giovanni Cej (6) and Jordan Germano. Ronan McCabe, Ben Zeiders (5) and Jack Rumberger.
WP: Leone; LP: McCabe.
Keystone: Brooks Warner, 2-for-3, double; Dylan McDermott, 1-for-2, run; Adam Meyer, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Cej, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Rylin Bathurst, 2 RBIs; Karter Markel, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Deagan Stover 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Selinsgrove: Mick Jankowski, 1-for-2.