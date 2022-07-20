THORNDALE — Sage Badman scored on a double-steal to tie the score in the fifth inning of Selinsgrove's state softball tournament opener Wednesday.
The game got away from the 8-10 Division All-Stars when Cambridge Springs/Conneaut Lake/Saegertown rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the inning to win 8-1 at the Caln Little League Complex.
Selinsgrove dropped into the elimination bracket for a game today against District 20 (Northampton County) and Section 6 champion Northwest at 5:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove's 8-10s won the District 13 and Section 3 championships to become the community's third Little League state qualifier, and the first in softball. They traded zeroes with the District 1 and Section 1 champions for three innings Wednesday before C.C.S. broke the ice with an RBI double with one out in the home fourth.
Brileigh Phillips worked a walk to open the fifth, and Badman replaced her as a pinch runner. Chloe Heintzelman doubled to left field, putting two runners in scoring position. After a strikeout, Badman and Heintzelman stole home and third base, respectively, with Lucy Bressler at the plate to tie the score at 1.
C.C.S. answered with five consecutive singles in the bottom of the fifth to surge ahead 4-1. A steal of home and consecutive bases-loaded walks made it 7-1, before a wild pitch brought in the final run.
Selinsgrove was retired in order in the sixth.
Addie Kolak doubled with two outs in the fourth for Selinsgrove, but she and Lilli Hoyles were stranded. Hoyles' leadoff single in the second was the first of Selinsgrove's three hits.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
PENNSYLVANIA 8-10 DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Caln L.L. Complex, Thorndale
Cambridge Springs/Conneaut Lake/Saegertown 8, Selinsgrove 1
Selinsgrove;000;010;— 1-3-0
C.C.S.;000;17x;— 8-10-0
Brileigh Phillips, Kylee Herrold (5) and Sage Badman, Sawyer Kovaschetz (5).
LP: Phillips.
Selinsgrove: Addie Kolak 1-for-3, double; Lilli Hoyles 1-for-1; Badman run; Chloe Heintzelman 1-for-1, double.