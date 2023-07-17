The Daily Item
ATHENS — Mikey Scarsone had a two-run single in the top of the sixth, and induced a ground out with the tying run on second base as Selinsgrove outlasted Wellsboro, 2-1, in the Section 3 8-10 Tournament at Athens Little League on Monday.
Selinsgrove will play in the winners’ bracket today at 8 p.m. against Keystone Little League, a 13-0 winner over Blue Mountain Little League.
The bottom hitters in the Selinsgrove lineup started the rally in the sixth. Xander Pyle singled, and Josh Diehl walked to start the sixth. Ronan McCabe then walked to load the bases. After a Wellsboro pitching change, and a pop out, Scarsone singled to left field for a 2-0 Selinsgrove lead.
McCabe got a strikeout to start the sixth, before Scarsone relieved. A fielder’s choice after a walk plus a passed ball followed by a Wellsboro RBI double had the District 15 champions within a run, but a grounder to first baseman Jack Wilborn ended the threat.
Four Selinsgrove pitchers combined on a four hitter.