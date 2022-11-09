If it’s the second week of the District 4 Class 4A high school football playoffs, that means one thing: Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove are meeting again.
The Bulldogs were expected to be in the district final by virtually everyone, as they’re ranked no lower than third in the state and haven’t had anyone other than Canton play within 40 points of them all season.
The Seals weren’t as certain to reach this point after getting shut out by Jersey Shore and Mifflinburg, but they played one of their best games of the season last week at Milton and now have a chance to even the score with a team that drubbed them 63-0 back in Week 3.
“It seems to be year after year after year,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “Going to Thompson Street Stadium is always a challenge, and when you look at the team they have and everything they’ve done, it’s a little bit bigger of a challenge this year.
“You see it every year, and it’s different players on the field. (In the first game), our team got to experience their tempo offense and tried to get that internal clock, just how quickly they have to move and get the calls in and get lined up. There were times we struggled to get lined up when they were snapping the ball, and, hopefully, that experience prevents that from happening this time around.”
There’s another factor that should give the Seals much more of a chance: They’re a lot healthier than they were back in September. In that game, injuries struck Selinsgrove hard, and quarterback Mark Pastore and running back Tucker Teats had to watch from the sidelines as the Seals’ reserves tried in vain to stand up to Jersey Shore.
Both Pastore and Teats will be in action tonight, which should give the Seals a better chance to balance their offense and keep Jersey Shore from keying on the run or pass. Last week, Teats did most of the damage by going for 161 yards and a touchdown against Milton, and the Seals plan to keep up the ground game even against Jersey Shore’s fierce run defense.
“That’s big, and I’ve been preaching for weeks that we have got to stay balanced,” Hicks said. “We definitely have to throw the ball to keep them off-balance a bit, but (even though) they’ve been tough against the run, we can’t abandon that.”
Part of that comes with making sure the Seals don’t give up a big play early in the game. As strong as the Bulldogs have played on both sides of the football, their special teams have often been an X-factor that puts teams in too deep of a hole to stay in their game plan. Last week against Shamokin, Kolby Peacock took the opening kickoff back 69 yards and Jersey Shore scored 45 seconds into the game, a start the Bulldogs would love to replicate.
“We will have to play exceptionally well on special teams,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “We will have to be in manageable down-and-distance situations on offense where we can convert first downs and control the tempo of the game.”
While both teams have their game plans and know the basics of what the other brings to the table, playing the game one day earlier than scheduled was unexpected. With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole on a projected course for central Pennsylvania, the teams opted to move the game ahead rather than play after Friday’s rain on a grass field.
“That changes your preparation a little bit,” Hicks said. “When you find out Tuesday afternoon, it changes things a bit, but we’ve adapted and the kids are ready to try something different."
Selinsgrove has tried a lot of different things since taking its second loss of the season, and the Seals believe they’re better for it. The Seals have wanted another shot at Jersey Shore since that third week, and after making a couple of changes following their loss to Mifflinburg, they believe they’re in a stronger position to give the Bulldogs a battle.
“That Mifflinburg loss was one of the best things that happened to us this year, because we’ve changed some schemes and personnel, and we’ve been playing really good football since that point,” Hicks said. “A loss isn’t always a bad thing if you learn from it.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
When: Today, 7 p.m.
Where: Thompson Street Stadium
Last meeting: Jersey Shore won 63-0 in September.
Radio/Internet: 107.3-FM, eagle107.com
Selinsgrove Seals (9-2)
Offense
LT 65 Peters, Jack 9 6' 218
LG 75 Melhorn, Colin 11 6' 3" 307
Center 53 Smith, Camden 11 6' 2" 237
RG 70 Phelps, Vaughn 12 6' 4" 285
RT 59 Lewis, Aidan 11 6' 1" 208
TE 6 Sassaman, Andrew 11 5' 10" 172
WR 14 Domaracki, Josh 11 6' 165
WR 7 Rice, Nick 12 5' 8" 170
WR 1 Bastian, Gavin 10 6' 1" 200
FB 44 Miller, Ethan 10 5' 10" 191
QB 8 Pastore, Mark 11 6' 175
TB 3 Teats, Tucker 11 5' 10" 194
Defense
CB 4 Hicks, Caleb 11 6'1" 179
CB 7 Rice, Nick 12 5' 8" 170
S 13 Gavason, Ryan 11 5' 8" 162
NG 73 Fanelli, Austin 12 6' 2" 235
DT 53 Smith, Camden 11 6' 2" 237
DT 26 Mitchell, Devon 10 6' 1" 183
RILB 2 Rumberger, Corey 12 6' 213
MILB 44 Miller, Ethan 10 5' 10" 191
LILB 42 Othoudt, Logan 12 5' 9" 190
OLB 1 Bastian, Gavin 10 6' 1" 200
OLB 6 Sassaman, Andrew 11 5' 10" 172
Schedule
At Bellefonte, W, 32-0
Juniata, W, 17-14
At Jersey Shore, L, 63-0
Shamokin, W, 10-7
Shikellamy, W, 35-7
At Mifflinburg, L, 19-0
Central Mountain, W, 42-6
At Hollidaysburg, W, 38-28
At Montoursville, W, 21-7
Midd-West, W, 58-12
At Milton, W, 30-0
At Jersey Shore, Nov. 10
Jersey Shore Bulldogs (11-0)
Schedule
At Pottsville, W, 55-12
At Lewisburg, W, 70-6
Selinsgrove, W, 63-0
At Shikellamy, W, 49-6
Mifflinburg, W, 63-24
Executive Education Academy, W, 65-12
Shamokin, W, 62-0
Montoursville, W, 58-0
At Canton, W, 23-0
At Central Mountain, W, 71-6
Shamokin, W, 63-6
Selinsgrove, Nov. 10