After the best season in program history last year, what does coach Seth Martin’s Selinsgrove team do for an encore?
Well, one possibility is to make the third time a charm against perennial Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I kingpin Central Mountain.
“I don’t think anyone in our division will argue that Central Mountain is the team to beat,” Martin said, noting that the Wildcats are undefeated since joining the HAC in 2014
The Seals at least gave the Wildcats a serious run.
“We lost by six points two years ago, and by 10 points last year,” Martin said. “They are tough.”
Central Mountain handed Selinsgrove its lone division loss last season. The Seals opened 12-0 before falling 35-25 to the Wildcats.
In addition, Williamsport should also have the firepower to challenge the Seals and Wildcats. The other division teams are Shikellamy, Mifflinburg, Danville and Jersey Shore.
Although graduation was not kind to Selinsgrove — the Seals lost three-time state champion Nate Schon (39-1) along with regional champion Coy Bastian (32-7) and regional qualifier Ryan Aument (20-8) — Martin’s room is stocked with plenty of experienced wrestlers who he believes can keep the Seals train on the tracks.
“Without a doubt, yes,” Martin replied when asked if he believes those left behind can keep the program going at a high level. “The guys that graduated will be missed and cannot be replaced. However, we have solid wrestlers through our grade levels, and plan to maintain the success that we have been seeing.”
Martin added Schon, Bastian and Aument all began wrestling in elementary school.
“They were a big part of helping our school’s wrestling program grow to be a top-25 team in Pennsylvania, whether it stays at the level is yet to be determined but much credit goes to those three from last year,” Martin said.
Martin is counting especially on his two top returning wrestlers — junior upper weight Steven Miller (30-8) and senior Aiden Gaugler (30-6), at 132 or 138 — to carry the banner this season.
“Miller and Gaugler, as of now, are the front runners to earn us a trip to Hershey,” he said. “I would expect them both to place in big tournaments that we go to this year and be clutch individual when it comes to dual meets.”
However, the Seals are far from a two-man team.
“The team is riddled with seasoned wrestlers who I am very much looking forward to seeing what they’re capable of,” he said. “We should have a few place-finishers at each of the individual tournaments that we go to plus team duals on our schedule.
“The best thing is I’m not sure who all will break through and have one of those years. I also plan to take a large portion of my team to regionals.”
Martin said that the key strength of this year’s team has nothing to do with technique or mat skills.
Rather, he said, it is “our attitude.
“We don’t focus on winning; we focus on being the best we can be. My entire team knows that when we all give 100 percent of ourselves, the wins come, as individuals and as a team,” he said. “Negativity is not tolerated or permitted in our practice room.”
That philosophy was on full display last season as the Seals broke the school season win record with a 24-6 record.
“If a new wrestler walks into our room and complains every day, he will soon find that he doesn’t belong there,’’ Martin added.
The moves that Tim Boetsch made while competing for 13 years as a professional mixed martial arts fighter would not work, or even be allowed, on the high school mat, but the first-year Shikellamy coach believes it did provide him with some of the things that will help the Braves wrestler be successful.
“It’s a major transition, but the concepts of what it takes to be successful in each sport are very similar,” Boetsch said. “I plan on utilizing the formula that made me successful to help our athletes become successful.”
The 41-year-old Boetsch, whose moniker in the octagon was “The Barbarian,” has been retired from fighting for three years.
Boetsch has been known locally for his professional exploits and television appearances, but his background is in amateur wrestling He was a four-time state champion in Maine (with a career record of 146-6), and was inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2012. He received a scholarship to wrestle at Lock Haven University, where he graduated with a criminal justice degree before moving on to the UFC.
His path to Shikellamy started when he met his future wife, the former Jade Fatool, and eventually moved with her to Sunbury.
“There was an opportunity (after coach Pete Solomon resigned). I have three kids involved in the program, so I’m invested,” he said. “I believe that my coaching staff and I have the formula to re-establish Shikellamy wrestling as a powerhouse program.”
Boetsch noted that his wife’s family has a strong athletic background and her brother, Wade, was a part of the Braves program when it was one of the most powerful in the state.
“So, I have heard the stories, and understand the type of environment that surrounded the program when it was at its peak,” he said.
Because of the abbreviated season, no one competed in more than 11 matches last year. The top returner is senior Coltyn Sempko (152), who was 9-2 last season with five falls.
Other returners include senior 172-pounder Gage Wolfe (7-5) and sophomore lightweight Alex Reed (7-4).
“I have high expectations for all of our athletes, especially the returning athletes,” Boetsch said. “It is a transitional year so there is going to be a learning curve and an adjustment period, even four our seniors. I believe they will make the necessary adjustments and be right on track within a couple of weeks.”
Boetsch said several freshmen will step up to help the team this year, including Eben Kistner, Connor Wetzel and A.J. Benedict.
In addition, he said they have high expectations for a sophomore transfer, Isaac McGregor, who moved in from Waynesboro., where he was 16-7 at 120 and 126 last season, finishing fourth in the 3A South-Central sectional.
“I believe we will be a fiery competitive team this year,” he said. “It’s our first time working together, and we are still working on developing the new expectations.”
Boetsch’s staff consists of first-year Shikellamy teacher Bryce Town, who wrestled on a state championship Brookville team as well as for the Air Force Academy; former Braves and Bloomsburg University standout Mike Sees, a state medal winner; and former Braves wrestler and coach Mike Egan.