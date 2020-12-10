Selinsgrove wrestling coach Seth Martin knew coming into the season that his program boasted one of the best groups of upper-weight wrestlers in the state.
At the four heaviest weights in the new 13 weight class configuration for Pennsylvania high school teams, the Seals return someone who won at least 25 matches a season ago.
Leading the way is senior Nate Schon, who recently committed to wrestle at Iowa State. Schon went 37-2 last year and finished as the state runner-up at 285 pounds. That came after he won a state title as a sophomore, and was eighth in the state as a freshman.
Also returning for Selinsgrove are seniors Coy Bastian (172) and Ryan Aument (215), who both qualified for states last year. Bastian went 35-5 a season ago to reach states for the third straight year, and Aument was 31-15 as a junior.
Also in the upper weights for the Seals is sophomore Steven Miller (189), who went 25-11 as a freshman.
Behind those four, only one wrestler returns who had a winning record in junior Aiden Gaugler (132), who was 29-8 last year, but Martin said he likes what he sees from his large roster.
“There’s a few things that stand out,” Martin said. “First, I have 24 wrestlers who want to get better. Work and progression come first, and fun comes second. The next thing that stands out is the fact that — despite the many obstacles in our way this season — they’re all still showing up.
“While these kids may not all be best friends outside of the wrestling room, they are about as unified as a team can get.”
The Seals will need that camaraderie and hard work if they aim to knock Central Mountain out of first place in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, wrestling schedules have been tweaked this year, so Martin set a goal that he normally wouldn’t care about.
“We have never been a team to stack our schedule with dual meets,” Martin said. “However, it just so happens that dual meets are about the only thing we can schedule this year. Our school record for dual meet wins in a season is 17, set back in 1981. We will be doing our best to change that this year.”
Martin said he was hoping that the wrestling season would go as scheduled, and the Seals would have some wrestlers earn state medals.
“If we have a postseason, we have numerous wrestlers that have the potential to stand on the state podium,” he said.
Across the river, Shikellamy coach Pete Solomon is entering his second year with the Braves.
Adam Young (215) is the only returning state qualifier for the Braves, after going 31-8 as a junior.
The Braves have 20 wrestlers on their roster, but Solomon has some concerns about being able to fill his line-up.
“It will also be difficult to field a full line-up for us because some of the athletes on our roster are not participating at this time because of the pandemic and the surging numbers of infections across our state,” he said.
Solomon said that despite having no-contact practices, he has been pleased with what he’s seen in the preseason.
“Their work ethic has been great in the practice room,” he said.
In addition to Young, the Braves return a pair of successful middleweights. Senior Drew Balestrini — who went 1-1 last year — returns after going 26-10 as a sophomore. Junior Gage Wolfe was 12-10 a year ago. Wolfe and Balestrini are expected to compete in the 152-172 range.
Shikellamy has multiple athletes on its roster at 11 of the 13 weights.
“I like that my team has some decent balance,” Solomon said.
The Shikellamy coach said his biggest hope was to get through the season healthy, and see what his team could do in the postseason.
Mifflinburg returns a pair of state qualifiers in senior Gabe Gramly and sophomore Emmanuel Ulrich.
Gramly placed eighth at states last year, which was his third trip to the state tournament. Gramly, who is expected to wrestle at 126 or 132, was limited by injuries last year, and finished with a 17-8 record.
Ulrich burst onto the scene as a freshman, going 33-11 at 285 pounds to reach the state tournament.
The Wildcats also return three other wrestlers who had winning records a season ago in juniors Brady Struble (113/120) and Troy Bingaman (138/145) and senior Quentin Doane (215).
The bad news for Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber is he has just 12 wrestlers on his roster, meaning the Wildcats won’t be able to fill every weight class.
“Even though we are low numbers this season, the group of kids we have out are all hard workers and a very respectful group,” Reber said.
Reber said his biggest hope is being able to wrestle a complete season.
“A lot of these kids look forward to sports every year and a lot of them have individual goals for their career that will only happen if they are allowed to compete,” he said.
The only Valley school in HAC-I with a new coach this season is Danville, as Seth Kanaskie takes over for Matt Bloom.
Kanaskie, son of former Danville wrestling coach and athletic director Ron Kanaskie, said he was thrilled for his first varsity head coaching job. He said that was even more true because he wrestled for the Ironmen from 1998-2002.
“It’s awesome,” Seth Kanaskie said. “It’s a dream come true.”
There may be some growing pains for the first-year coach as there only three seniors on his roster of 16, and the Ironmen may start as many as four freshmen.
“We have a few seniors, but we’re young,” Kanaskie said. “I don’t necessarily want to call it a weakness because it gives us the ability to build on it. At a lot of our upper weights, we have some new guys around and guys that haven’t even wrestled before, but they’re great athletes and they’re go-getters.”
One of those seniors is Andrew Johnson (126), who went 18-2 last season, but missed the postseason due to a concussion. Johnson was a state qualifier as a sophomore.
Senior Brayden Sarviss (132), junior Connor Jones (160) and sophomores Blake Sassaman (106/113) and Caden Hagerman (172) all return after winning seasons last year.
“A strength for us is having seniors like Andrew (Johnson) and Brayden Sarviss who come in the room and know how to work,” Kanaskie said. “They come in, keep their mouth shut and go to work. That’s the type of leaders this room needs right now with all the freshmen we have.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I WRESTLING
Valley schools (Key returners with last year’s record, unless noted)
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Seth Kanaskie
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 7-14
Key returners: Blake Sassaman, so., 106/113 (25-9); Andrew Johnson, sr., 126 (18-2); Brayden Sarviss, sr., 132 (18-14); Connor Jones, jr., 160 (18-11); Caden Hagerman, so., 172 (22-13).
Rest of roster: Kyle Vandenhuevel, so., 120; Nolan Coombe, jr., 138; Sean Johnson, so., 138; Wes Whapham, fr., 145; Aaron Johnson, fr., 145; Jacob Ray, so., 152; Jacob Gilbert, jr., 189; Joe Shipe, fr., 189; Andy Davis, jr., 215; Justin Kutcher, fr., 285; Tyler Simas, sr., 285.
MIFFLINBURG WILDCATS
Coach: Derek Reber
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 12-9
Key returners: Brady Struble, jr., 113/120 (17-11); Gabe Gramly, sr., 126/132 (17-8); Troy Bingaman, jr., 138/145 (28-14); Quentin Doane, sr., 215 (25-12); Emmanuel Ulrich, so., 285 (33-11).
Rest of roster: Dylan Starr, jr., 113; Jeremy Page, jr., 126/132; Max Murray, so., 132/138; Jonah Harvey, jr., 172/182; Jon Melendez, so., 172/182; Michael Keister, so., 172/182; Kaelex Shuck, jr., 182/215.
SELINSGROVE SEALS
Coach: Seth Martin
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year’s record: 12-4
Key returners: Aiden Gaugler, jr., 132 (29-8); Coy Bastian, sr., 172 (35-5); Steven Miller, so., 189 (25-11); Ryan Aument, sr., 215 (31-15); Nate Schon, sr., 285 (37-2).
Rest of roster: Blake Rising, fr., 106; Ryan Gavason, fr., 113; Kassidy Ressler, jr., 113; Leo Martinez, jr., 120; Trent Turner, fr., 126; Andrew Sassaman, fr., 126; Luke Smith, fr., 126; Anna Kalcich, so., 132; Sylvan Martin, so., 138; Tom Strouse, jr, 138; Aaron Mann, fr., 138; Angel Cartagena, sr., 138; Garrett Paradis, so., 145; Josiah Foss, jr., 152; Tucker Teats, fr., 152; Cale Bastian, fr., 160; Derek Holtzapple, so., 160; Austin Fanelli, so., 215; Sami Zain, so., 285.
SHIKELLAMY INDIANS
Coach: Pete Solomon
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year’s record: 6-9
Key returners: Gage Wolfe, jr., 160/172 (12-10); Drew Balestrini, sr., 152/160 (26-10 as a sophomore); Adam Young, sr., 215 (31-8).
Rest of roster: David Fontana, fr., 106/113; Charles Keener, fr., 126/132; Alex Reed, fr., 106/113; Blaize Souder, fr., 113/120; Andrew Bottiger, so., 172/189; Nick Koontz, so., 138; Keegan Moylan, so., 145; Mason Rebuck, so., 172/189; Matt Shaffer, so., 145; Tyler Tegge, so., 120; Darwin Vazquez, so., 215; Gage Ashton, jr., 160/172; Gabby Bradigan, jr., 132; Coltyn Sempko, jr., 145/152; Blake VanKirk, jr., 189/215; Caleb Yoder, jr., 138/145; Ayram Colon-Rivera, sr., 285.