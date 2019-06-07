Selinsgrove will play at Central Columbia High School on Monday in the PIAA Class 4A baseball semifinal.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Seals, the District 4 champion, will face District 3 runner-up Hamburg (21-7). Selinsgrove enters the Eastern final at 19-5.
The winner advances to Friday's title game at Penn State's Medlar Field. The Western final, also scheduled for Monday, features East Pennsboro (24-2) against Beaver (16-7).
In Class A baseball, Greenwood (17-8) and Halifax (17-8) meet in a rematch of the District 3 final in the semifinal on Monday. First pitch is 4:30 p.m. at Newport High School.
In Class A softball, Millersburg (18-4) will meet Williams Valley (25-2) in the semifinal Monday at Lebanon Valley College at 2 p.m.