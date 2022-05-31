EDWARDSVILLE — Ryan Reich and Teague Hoover are the only Selinsgrove players with state championship cachet from the Seals' 2019 triumph.
On Tuesday, their teammates and coaches asked a lot of the two seniors to return the program to the state playoffs. As has so often been the case, they delivered.
Reich pitched the majority of his 6 2/3 innings with North Pocono hitters applying pressure in the batter's box and on the bases, throwing 106 pitches in record-setting heat on the broiling turf of Wilkes University's Bruggeworth Field.
When Reich reached his pitch limit one out shy of a win, Selinsgrove turned to Hoover, who was hampered throughout the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional final by a sore right hamstring. Hoover, facing the heart of the Trojans' lineup, gave up an infield single before throwing three consecutive fastballs past clean-up batter Alex Brinkman to nail down the Seals' thrilling 3-2 victory.
"Two seniors leading the way," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler.
"It almost feels like a state championship. Almost."
The second-seeded Seals scored a trio of two-out runs off North Pocono ace Gavin Chillot, while Reich and Hoover combined to strand eight Trojans on base for their first state playoff berth since 2019.
Selinsgrove (20-2) will play the District 3 third-place team — either Donegal or Susquehannock — in the first round of the Class 5A tournament on Monday at a site to be announced. North Pocono, the subregional's No. 4 seed — which upset top-seeded Wallenpaupack in the semifinals — finished 17-5.
The Seals were out-hit 9-7 on Tuesday, but they struck out only twice against Chillot and chased the Pitt recruit with three runs on seven hits in four innings. The junior right-hander, who entered the game with an 0.29 ERA, was originally committed to play at LSU before longtime Tigers coach Paul Manieri retired after the 2021 season.
"Chillot is a fantastic pitcher. He had great numbers, and I thought we put the ball in play really well," said Beiler. "Our guys were ready. Three runs on the board? I'll take it. I think he gave up one earned run all year, so getting three off him is pretty good."
Gannon Steimling, who singled with one out in the first, was the only Selinsgrove batter to reach base through two innings. However, in the home third, Andrew Gephart ripped the first pitch he saw through the right side of the infield, and Ben Gephart followed with a one-out double to deep center field. Chillot recorded his second strikeout of the inning before Steimling rifled a 3-1 fastball through the middle to score Gephart and Gearhart.
"They were trying to keep me off-balance a lot with curveballs early in the count, and I knew I'd get fastball eventually," said Steimling. "He got down, and I was looking for a fastball to drive it right back up the middle. That's what I got."
An inning later, Mason Richter led off with a single — the Seals put their first batter on base in three of their last four at-bats — and was erased on a fielder's choice off Reich's bat. After a flyout, Seals courtesy runner Jacob Anders was balked to second base. Tucker Teats then fouled off a 1-2 pitch before crushing a ball to deep left-center field that easily scored Anders for a 3-0 lead.
"Once you get to (two strikes) you've got to choke-up and put the ball in play. That's all I was trying to do," said Teats. "Luckily, I got ahold of it, hit the sweet spot, and it just went. I knew I hit it pretty good and that I was getting a double. I was so pumped, and now knowing it was the winning run, it's really exciting."
The Trojans answered with two runs in the fifth, breaking through against Reich with two outs after stranding five runners (three in scoring position) through four innings.
"They hit the ball really well and put me in some uncomfortable situations, but that's what it's all about," said Reich. "Working out of that? That's huge. That's what it takes to win a championship. It's tough to do, but we put it together."
Ryan Ruddy singled between a comebacker to the mound and Reich's fifth strikeout. Reich then started Christopher Walsh with two strikes before the Monmouth recruit leveled the count and lashed a run-scoring double into the right-field corner. Brinkman then worked the count full and lined an RBI single to center.
"Tip of the hat to them," Reich said. "I had them down ... I think I had the first guy 0-2, and a fastball high and out (he) puts it right down the line. That's just a good piece of hitting. Next one — 3-2 count, No. 4 hitter — threw a curveball and you're not expecting that as a hitter. He waits back on it and pokes it out to center. Nothing you can do about that."
Seals center fielder Josh Domaracki ran down a fly in right-center to end the Trojans' fifth, and Reich retired all but one of the last seven batters he faced. He threw 69 of 106 pitches for strikes, scattering eight hits.
"Ryan Reich, on a hot day like this, coming through and getting out of jams ... those were stressful pitches. Probably felt like 150 pitches rather than 106," said Beiler. "I think we kind of needed for him to do this."
Hoover, who was visibly affected by the sore hamstring while at shortstop, entered with two outs in the seventh and the bases empty. Walsh, North Pocono's three-hole hitter, chopped an infield single on a 3-2 pitch to put the tying run on base for Brinkman. Undaunted, Hoover fired three straight fastballs for the game-ending strikeout, freezing Brinkman with the last.
"I had a lot of adrenaline going," Hoover said. "I've just got to believe, believe when I'm on that mound I don't care who's in that box. It's me and that batter, and I'm going to want it more. I'm going to want to get him out no matter what it takes. I feel like having that mentality, that you're going to get the job done, it works."
"He really dug deep," said Steimling, the Seals' catcher. "He knew he had to get that last out, and he pitched phenomenal. Pretty much same as he was all year: Coming in and being a beast."
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL
FINAL
At Bruggeworth Field, Ralston Athletic Complex
Wilkes University
SELINSGROVE 3, NORTH POCONO 2
North Pocono;000;020;0 — 2-9-1
Selinsgrove;002;100;x — 3-7-1
Gavin Chillot, Cole Dymek (5) and Aidan DeLucy. Ryan Reich, Teague Hoover (7) and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Reich. LP: Chillot. S: Hoover.
North Pocono: Ryan Ruddy 2-for-4, run; Alex Pagotto 1-for-4; Christopher Walsh 3-for-4, double, run, RBI; Alex Brinkman 1-for-4, RBI; DeLucy 1-for-3, double; D.J. Silvestrini 1-for-3.
Selinsgrove: Steimling 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Hoover 1-for-3; Mason Richter 1-for-3; Andrew Gephart 1-for-2, run; Tucker Teats 1-for-2, double, RBI; Ben Gearhart 1-for-2, double, run.