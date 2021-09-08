SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove won both doubles matches to finish off Shikellamy, 4-1, in match that was suspended by a thunderstorm on August 23.
Norma Witkop and Maddie Rowan survived a second-set tiebreak to win at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4. Murphy O'Brien and Sydney Youngman won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 2 doubles for Selinsgrove.
Fiona Finnerty and Avery DeFazio won in straight sets for the Seals (4-0 overall, 3-0 HAC-I), at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.
Olivia Weaver won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the only Braves (3-3, 2-2) victory.
Selinsgrove 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Fiona Finnerty (Sel) def. Melanie Minnier, 6-2, 6-3; Avery DeFazio (Sel) def. Kiersten Strohecker, 6-2, 6-2; Olivia Weaver (Shik) def. Mckenna Parker, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Norma Witkop-Maddie Rowan (Sel) def. Allie Minnier-Lily Wiest, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4; Murphy O'Brien-Sydney Youngman (Sel) def. Megan Strohecker-Sabrina Doebler, 6-1, 6-4.