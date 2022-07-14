WELLSBORO — The goal was simple for Selinsgrove’s 8-10-year-old softball all-stars Thursday night: Survive and advance.
For a while it appeared as though their stay in the Section 3 Tournament would come to an end. However, Selinsgrove scored three times in the top of the sixth inning and beat Williamsport, 5-3, in the elimination game.
“Something we talked about before the game even started was we knew Williamsport was a good team,” Selinsgrove manager Frank Jankowski said. “We knew that before we even got here. We played them two days ago, and they were a really good team.”
Selinsgrove, the visiting team via a coin flip, batted first. The girls couldn’t get anything going in the first inning beyond Addie Kolak’s two-out single.
Williamsport went ahead in the bottom of the inning. Brynlee Engel hit an infield single, and Brooklyn Dietrich singled with one out to put runners on the corners. A Lucia Montoya groundout scored Engel for the early lead.
Selinsgrove got its leadoff runner on in the second with a Bailey Gingrich single. Williamsport pitcher Kaydence Matlack retired the next three batters, and her team rewarded her with another run.
Marra Ballard drew a leadoff walk in the home second, and she advanced to third on wild pitches. Then, with one out, Kylee Houseknecht bunted for a 2-0 lead.
Selinsgrove cut its deficit in half in the third. Isabella Welshans singled and scored on a two-out Kolak single.
The momentum was short-lived as Williamsport answered to restore its two-run cushion. Montoya hit a one-out double, and Ella Kenyon followed it with a single. After a strikeout and a walk, Kennadee Ballard walked with the bases loaded to bring home Montoya.
The Selinsgrove response was quick. A one-out single by Sage Badman was followed by a Chloe Heintzelman ball to shortstop that found its way through the infield and scored Badman. Selinsgrove then posted its first scoreless inning to maintain the 3-2 margin.
Both Selinsgrove pitcher Brileigh Phillips and Matlack struck out the opposing side in order in the fifth, which left Selinsgrove down a run and down to its final three outs of the season.
Phillips was hit by a pitch to start the sixth, and Heintzelman was also hit with one out. Welshans, batting in the nine-hole, drilled a ball into right field that scored both runners to give Selinsgrove a 4-3 lead. One batter later, Welshans scored on Kylee Harrold’s groundout to make it 5-3.
“We only had nine girls, and we talked about staying with it the whole game and making sure that we played every single out,” Jankowski said. “They did it. They kept the pressure on the other team, and they came out on top.”
The two-run lead was all Phillips needed. She started the last of the sixth with consecutive strikeouts before Matlack reached with a hit. Harrold snared the final out on a pop-up to shortstop, moving Selinsgrove into the championship round.
Selinsgrove plays Susquehanna County today at 5:30 p.m. in a rematch of its 3-2 loss Wednesday. Selinsgrove must beat Susquehanna County twice, today and Saturday, to claim the sectional title.