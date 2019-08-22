SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove swept the doubles, and won a pair of singles matches to defeat Shikellamy 4-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls tennis Wednesday.
Natalie Imhoff and Emeline Snook combined for a win in straight sets at first doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Taylor Paulhamus and Keera Scholl had to work a little harder to best Kelly Sprenkel and Savannah Dibonaventura.
The Shikellamy duo won the first set 6-0, but the Seals rebounded and won the second set, before winning the match in a super tiebreak.
Daisy Ettinger dropped only one game in a win at first singles, and Avery DeFazio won at No. 3 singles for the Seals.
Melanie Minnier picked up the only win for the Braves. She outlasted Fiona Finnerty 4-6, 7-6, (10-6) in a super tiebreak at second singles.
Selinsgrove 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Daisy Ettinger (Sel) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-0, 6-1; Melanie Minnier (Shik) def. Fiona Finnerty 4-6, 7-6, (10-6); Avery DeFazio (Sel) def. Anne Norris 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Natalie Imhoff-Emeline Snook (Sel) def. Olivia Weaver-Sydney Knaurer 6-1, 6-3; Taylor Paulhamus-Keera School (Sel) def. Kelly Sprenkel-Savannah Dibonaventura 0-6, 6-2, (10-2).
n Williamsport 3,
Mifflinburg 2
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats won a pair of matches, but still fell in the HAC-I contest.
Rockell Keister defeated Rosie Flock 6-2, 7-6 (4) at third singles for Mifflinburg (0-2).
The Wildcats’ other win came from the team of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder at first doubles. Leitzel and Vasbinder dropped only four games.
Williamsport 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Mia Shuler (W) def. Abby Underhill 6-2, 6-2; Kalindi Maggs (W) def. Kiara Gilroy 7-6 (5), 6-0; Rockell Keister (M) def. Rosie Flock 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Doubles
Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Olivia Lingard-Madison Livermore 6-3, 6-1; Emma Campbell-Mary Kathryn Hillman (W) def. 6-2, 6-2.