SELINSGROVE – After his Seals finally broke through with a win over rival Shikellamy last season after 41 consecutive losses, a happy and relieved Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin said it was time for things to get back to normal.
Selinsgrove made it two in a row over the Braves on Thursday night, rolling to a 49-15 victory in their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I meet.
However, things have been anything but normal.
The season is operating under the cloud of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, which means only a handful of fans are allowed to attend.
“Everybody wrestled fine," Martin said. "The one thing that stinks is this match with Shik — whoever is supposed to win or whoever wins — this place is supposed to be jampacked with fans and an intensity that’s missing this year. That’s a shame.
“I’m sure there were a lot of people watching on TV and our YouTube channel, but it would have been nice having them sitting along the floor."
With Shikellamy (2-4 overall, HAC-I) missing some starters due to quarantine and injuries, it would have been a surprise if the Braves pulled off a win.
Shikellamy coach Pete Solomon said he told his wrestlers to go hard and wrestle 100 percent.
“We were banged up. But I just told the guys to take this one on an individual basis, and that’s we’re doing here,” Solomon said. “I’m just hoping our kids can get through this season, get some meets in and have a postseason.”
The Seals (13-1) were coming off their first loss of the season Tuesday — a tight match with HAC-I power Central Mountain — but Martin said he was not concerned about a letdown.
“We knew we had a quick turnaround, and we needed to get ready for Shikellamy and get the win train rolling again,” Martin said. “We put that loss behind us. It’s time to move on and get better.”
Evidence of the importance of last year’s Selinsgrove win came with the introduction of the seniors, who referred to that win as the best memory of their career.
One of those was Coy Bastian, who spent the entire first period and half of the second putting on a takedown clinic versus Gage Ashton at 172 pounds. He gave up 10 escapes before getting the pin in 3 minutes.
“It feels really good. Shikellamy is a good team, and they have had a great team for years,” said Bastian, who improved to 13-1 on the season and 111-26 career. “Even though were rival schools, we have a lot of respect for each other.”
Bastian said he used his bout to work on his takedowns.
“It helps me get in better shape and work on stuff, and I just wanted to enjoy it tonight,” Bastian said.
The Seals scored 23 takedowns (11 by Bastian) to the Braves’ five.
Leo Martinez (126), Steven Miller (189) and Aiden Gaugler (132) also had pins for the Seals, while Nate Schon (285) and Aaron Mann (138) each posted technical falls. Schon improved to 14-0 this season, and 119-6 in his career.
The Beaves’ wins came from Drew Balestrini at 160, who opened the meet with a 3-1 decision win; Adam Young's decision win at 215; Alex Reed’s pin at 106; and Coltyn Sempko’s decision in the final bout at 152.
SELINSGROVE 49, SHIKELLAMY 15
160: Drew Balestrini (Shik) dec. Cale Bastian, 3-1; 172: Coy Bastian (Sel) pinned Gage Ashton, 3:00; 189: Steven Miller (Sel) pinned Mason Rebuck, 1:15; 215: Adam Young (Shik) dec. Ryan Aument, 2-1; 285: Nate Schon (Sel) tech. fall Blake Vankirk, 16-1, 1:28; 106: Alex Reed (Shik) pinned Blake Rising, 0:37; 113: Kassidy Ressler (Sel) won by forfeit; 120: Ryan Gavason (Sel) won by forfeit; 126: Leo Martinez (Sel) pinned Blaise Souder, 1:23; 132: Aiden Gaugler (Sel) pinned Charles Keener, 3:04; 138: Aaron Mann (Sel.) tech. fall Gabby Bradigan, 16-1, 5:51; 145: Garrett Paradis (Sel) dec. Caleb Yoder, 5-1; 152: Coltyn Sempko (Shik) dec. Josiah Foss, 8-4.