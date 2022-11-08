ALLENTOWN — Will Magee and Jake Keeney scored goals in the final 14 1/2 minutes to carry Selinsgrove past Southern Lehigh in a PIAA Class 3A boys first-round soccer match Tuesday.
The Seals (19-2) trailed 1-0 at the half, but Nick Ritter scored midway through the second half to tie the score. Colin Findlay assisted on Ritter's equalizer and also on Magee's after Southern Lehigh jumped ahead.
Landon Bealer scored just two minutes after Ritter's goal for a 2-1 lead. Magee made it 2-all, and Keeney netted the winner with a Logan Rodkey assist with 4 minutes to play.
Jonah Erb made seven saves for the Seals, who will play Springfield Township, the District 1 champion, in the quarterfinals Saturday.
The District 11 champion Spartans ended their season at 13-7-1.
PIAA CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND
at Emmaus High School
Selinsgrove 3, Southern Lehigh 2
First half
SL-Jack Johnson (Brandon Verna), 26:12.
Second half
S-Nick Ritter (Colin Findlay), 21:28; SL-Landon Bealer, 19:20; S-Will Magee (Findlay), 14:25; S-Jake Keeney (Logan Rodkey), 4:05.
Shots: S 18-15. Corners: Tie 7-7. Saves: Selinsgrove 7 (Jonah Erb); Southern Lehigh 7 (Ayden Scharper).