LEWISBURG — Selinsgrove won the two singles and swept the doubles matches to pick up a 4-1 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory over Lewisburg on Saturday.

Ethan Harris and Eli Markle won in straight sets for the Seals (5-1, 4-1). Both Selinsgrove doubles teams won in straight sets as well.

Evan Cecchini at No. 1 singles was the lone winner for the Green Dragons.

Selinsgrove 4, Lewisburg 1

Singles

Evan Cecchini (L) def. Austin Imhoof, 6-1, 6-0; Ethan Harris (S) def. Eddie Monico, 7-5, 6-2; Eli Markle (S) def. Zach Higgins, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Sabastian DeOsambela-Andrew Wolfe (Sel) def. Henry Schumaker-Chen Chen Gu, 7-5, 7-5; Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland (S) def. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson, 6-4, 6-2.

FRIDAY

n Loyalsock 3, Shikellamy 2

SUNBURY — C.J. Doebler and Luke Fatool each won tight three-set matches for the Braves.

Doebler won his match at No. 1 singles with Sean Jensen, 11-9, in a super tiebreak. Fatool won his match, by winning the second set in a tiebreak, and then grabbing the super tiebreak 10-3.

Loyalsock 3, Shikellamy 2

Singles

C.J. Doebler (Shik) def. Sean Jensen, 6-7, 6-2, (11-9); Jett Pulizzi (Loy) def. Micah Stahl, 6-1, 7-5; Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Liam Bastian, 5-7, 7-6, (10-3).

Doubles

Loyalsock won both matches by forfeit.

