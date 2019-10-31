HEPBURNVILLE — In training session after training session — whether at the beginning, at the end or somewhere in the middle of them — Selinsgrove works on restarts.
The Seals invest so much time because taking a moment to scan the field and pick out a player in a dangerous situation can really, really pay off in a critical contest.
Wednesday night, during a steady second-half shower that soaked the Balls Mills Soccer Club rug, the Seals came through on one of those restart scenarios.
Owen Magee’s headball finish, off a Jamison Bohner free kick from just outside the penalty area, provided Selinsgrove with the only goal it needed in a gritty 2-0 victory over Athens that decided the District 4 Class 3A boys soccer championship.
Nick Ritter added a later marker, and Cole Catherman totaled seven saves as Chris Lupolt’s Seals (18-2) secured their first District 4 crown since 2007 — or when all but one of
the Selinsgrove players were still a year or more away from starting school.
“It’s a great feeling,” Magee added. “I just hope we can keep winning.”
Since the Seals also locked up a bid to the state tournament which begins Tuesday, up next is a date with District 2 champion Crestwood at a District 4 venue and time to be determined. Crestwood edged Wyoming Valley West 1-0 for its title.
Locked in a physical scrap with Athens (15-4) which was trying to defend the title it won a year ago — by beating Selinsgrove — neither side generated many scoring opportunities. The Seals, though, started to gain traction after the break.
Kyle Ruhl had a terrific chance, but his dipping headball was cleared off the line by a pair of Athens defenders just long enough for keeper Joel Maslin (3 saves) to latch on.
Yet when Bohner hovered over a freebie some 25-30 yards out — and the diminutive Magee lingered in front — the Seals were able to take advantage when Magee got just enough of the service to nod it through Maslin’s capable hands at 52:07.
Even anticipating a rebound, Magee didn’t budge until he saw the ball come to a stop.
“I just thought to myself, ‘Oh, man, I hope this goes in,’” Magee said. “Because he might have gotten back there. It was pretty close actually.
“I’m just happy we got a little bit lucky there.”
With Catherman reading the game superbly and beating Athens’ assortment of fleet attackers to balls — or making saves when shots did come his way — the Seals knew they were in good shape with the junior in net protecting a 1-0 lead.
“He played an exemplary game,” Lupolt said.
Ritter changed the dynamics dramatically in the 75th minute, actively staying after the play despite going down to the turf several times before his tenacity enabled him to win the ball, step around an Athens back and roll in a shot that Maslin could not reach.
“We were holding on,” Magee said. “It was just a weight off our shoulders with that second goal, that buffer goal.”
“That’s when I really got excited,” Catherman admitted. “They’re a good team and they could have easily come back 1-1, but after that second goal (that) just put it away.”
Athens continued to scrap, but eventually the Wildcats were forced to play short in the final moments after Travis Reynard received a red card.
Once those seconds ticked away, the Seals celebrated. They’d reached the 3A title game a year ago, yet Athens walked off a 3-1 winner.
This time, gold was theirs.
“It feels amazing,” Catherman said.
“Our theme is ‘catching the butterfly,’ and we’ve caught two butterflies with the league (Heartland Conference Division I) championship and this championship,” Lupolt added.
“This has been quite a journey.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Balls Mills Complex
Selinsgrove 2, Athens 0
Second half
S-Owen Magee (Jamison Bohner), 52:07; S-Nick Ritter, 74:28.
Shots: A 7-5. Corners: 5-5. Saves: Athens 3 (Joel Maslin); Selinsgrove 7 (Cole Catherman).