UNIVERSITY PARK — Of all the frustrating aspects of Selinsgrove's loss in the Class 5A state championship game — and there were plenty — perhaps the most impactful was how early it got late for the Seals.
The team that rallied to win in both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds by scoring the tying runs in the fifth inning or later, played five innings Friday before all the Seals had batted twice.
It was due to Bethel Park right-hander Evan Holewinski, who conducted a three-hit shutout with bullet-train efficiency, and a Black Hawks offense that struck quickly in a decisive sequence.
Cody Geddes hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, and Bethel Park scored three times in a span of four hitters during the sixth to back Holewinski for a 5-0 win at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
"We've been down in the past, but usually battle our way back," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. "About the fifth inning, we pull the guys in and remind them there's nine more outs, it's almost half the game. We did that again today, but it was a lot quicker than we thought. It did sneak up on you rather quickly."
The District 7 third-place Black Hawks (21-3) wrapped up their second consecutive Class 5A crown in 105 minutes with Holewinski retiring 16 of 17 Seals after allowing a leadoff single to sophomore Josh Domaracki (2-for-3) in the first inning. Selinsgrove didn't put its third runner on base until there were two outs in the home sixth, and it never advanced a man to second.
"First four innings flew by for me," said Seals senior Ryan Reich. "Once we got into those five, six, seven, I was like, 'Oh, wow. This is coming to an end.' It felt like it was on us so quick."
Reich, who was masterful throughout the postseason with an 0.74 ERA, allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out nine and walking one in 6 2/3 innings in his last start before moving on to Seton Hall. The right-hander traded zeroes with Holewinski for three innings of two-hit ball, and he struck out six through four frames.
"(Reich) did a nice job making us chase fastballs out of the zone early," said Bethel Park coach Pat Zehnder. "Then we were able to get a little more patient, understand that we could wait a little later in the count and the fastballs might still be coming our way. The guys did a great job of being able to hit it up the middle and get balls in play to put pressure on a really good defense.
"That's a great team over there, and a great pitcher. Thankfully, we were able to get to him today."
Selinsgrove (23-3) had no such luck against Holewinski. Although the Seals struck out only five times — and just thrice through five innings — practically every ball they hit targeted a Black Hawk defender's position.
"We were hitting the ball, and they were to everyone. It just wasn't our day," said Seals senior Teague Hoover. "It's frustrating, especially at this time of year."
"Sums up my last three games," said Selinsgrove junior catcher Gannon Steimling, who was 0-for-9 with two strikeouts in that span. "Every ball I seem to put in play, there seems to be a player right there. There's nothing I can really do.
"It gets a little frustrating, I'm not going to lie."
The Seals had reason for optimism despite the scoreless start with Reich dealing. The first two Black Hawks to reach base against him were picked off and caught stealing, respectively, and only one runner was stranded through three frames. He had allowed just one run in 18 state tournament innings by the time Geddes hammered an eye-high curve through the gusty wind and just over the left-field wall with one down in the fourth.
"I don't how he hit that home run," Reich said. "I hung a curveball at about his head. He clubbed it."
Bethel Park's third baseman, who grounded out on one pitch in his first trip, fell behind in the count 0-2 and, after Reich missed with a fastball, waited on the curve and launched it.
"I noticed that he was throwing more off-speed to me, and I was like, 'I'm going to sit on it and wherever I think it is, I'm going to swing at it,'" Geddes said. "I thought it was going to hit the warning track, if I was being honest."
An inning later, the top of the Black Hawks' order hit three one-out singles with a fielding error in the mix to go up 4-0. David Kessler and Geddes reached on back-to-back pitches, and, after a fielding miscue scored a run, Ben Hudson laced a two-run single past first base.
Bethel Park added a seventh-inning run with the help of two of the Seals' four errors.
"Just didn't go our way," said Beiler. "I think they're a good team. Their pitcher threw well, kept us off-balance ... and there was no real opportunity to put and keep pressure on him.
"I reminded the guys that we fought tooth-and-nail, all the way through. Seven games, and from the moment this started here in the playoffs you have to be perfect."
Selinsgrove set a program record for wins in a season, won its first Class 5A playoff games, and finished in the state's top two for the second time in four years after winning the 2019 Class 4A title.
It was enough to make some think a five-run deficit in the last inning wasn't too much to overcome, no matter how fast it came about.
"I'm a believer. I don't quit until that last out when the umpire walks off the field," said Hoover. "Until that last out, I thought we could do it."
PIAA CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP
At Medlar Field at Lubrano Park,
Penn State University
BETHEL PARK 5, SELINSGROVE 0
Bethel Park;000;103;1 — 5-8-0
Selinsgrove;000;000;0 — 0-3-4
Evan Holewinski and John Chalus. Ryan Reich, Teague Hoover (7) and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Holewinski. LP: Reich.
Bethel Park: David Kessler 1-for-4, 2 runs; Cody Geddes 3-for-4, home run (4th, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Ray Altmeyer 1-for-3, run; Ben Hudson 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Nathan Vargo 1-for-3.
Selinsgrove: Josh Domaracki 2-for-3; Tyler Swineford 1-for-3.