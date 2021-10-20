SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove’s Fiona Finnerty did not mince any words about what her goal goal was Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport.
“We came to win,” Finnerty said.
Finnerty and Avery DeFazio did exactly that as the pair beat Danville in the semifinals and then Loyalsock in the final to win the District 4 tennis doubles title.
Selinsgrove entered as the No. 1 seed, and they verified it by surviving two difficult tests. The Seals and Lancers also qualified for the state tournament, which begins Nov. 5 in Hershey.
In the semifinals, Selinsgrove had to overcome a push by Danville that sent the opening set into a tiebreaker. The Ironmen took the first two points of the tiebreaker, but the Seals had an answer, winning seven of the next nine points to claim the opening set.
“For us, three sets aren’t abnormal,” Finnerty said. “Losing the first set for a lot of teams will make them shut down. For us, winning that first set made winning the second set a lot easier.”
Finnerty and DeFazio communicated much better in the second set, grabbing a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win.
“We were very nervous,” DeFazio said. “I could just tell by the way we were talking with each other. It was just short and snippy sentences instead of telling each other to relax. In the first game, it was kind of just whoever got their nerves under control first was going to win.”
With everything rolling, Selinsgrove cruised through the opening set of the championship match to take a 6-0 win. Loyalsock quickly bounced back to win the second set 6-1.
“When our coach came down, we just said, ‘What happened?' you know, what went wrong,” DeFazio said. “We were trying to hit crosscourt shots, but as we were doing that the Loyalsock girl was great at the net. She just kept poaching.”
Selinsgrove adjusted for the third set to claim the district title with a 6-0, 1-6, 6-2 win.
One second-set bright spot for the Seals came in the sixth game. After the Lancers reeled off the first five games of the second set, Selinsgrove got one game to feel better heading into the final set.
“We got that game late in the set,” Finnerty said. “Even though we didn’t win the set, we knew we could change it. We still felt like we had momentum.”
The Ironmen were knocked off in the semifinals, but Danville's team of Mariana Arnabar and Sarah Bhanushali certainly pushed the eventual champs.
“We just make sure we have fun and try not to get into our heads much,” Arnabar said. “My teammate and I kept our heads in the game.”
Bhanushali added: “Communication was very vital."
Though Bhanushali and Arnabar fell one win short of qualifying for states, it was an enjoyable experience for the neighbors.
“It’s very cool,” Bhanushali said. “We know each other well and that helped with communication while we were playing.”
DISTRICT 4 DOUBLES
at Central Pa. Tennis Center, South Williamsport
Semifinals
Fiona Finnerty-Avery DeFazio (Sel) def. Mariana Arnabar-Sarah Bhanushali (Dan) 7-6 (4), 6-3; Anna Hall-Mia Blas (Loy) def. Kara Mann- Alaina Marchioni (Mont), 6-4, 6-4.
Final
Finnerty-DeFazio def. Hall-Blas 6-0, 1-6, 6-2.