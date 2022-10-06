It all started with a notice in the Selinsgrove Times 96 years ago to the day.
“Boys at the local high school are hard at work on the football field,” the note written by the class of 1927’s John Salem in the Oct. 7, 1926 edition of the Selinsgrove Times. “Between 15 and 20 boys of the local high school have been coming out to practice.”
The Seals — not yet the nickname, that didn’t come until 1935 — actually had to wait for its junior class to make a trip to Philadelphia for the weekend, and find equipment to play the games. Selinsgrove was able to play two exhibition games and beat the Northumberland jayvees combined with junior high players in two straight contests.
The first game came against Mifflinburg, and interestingly enough, The Sunbury Item’s archives don’t have any papers from
1926, and just one from 1927. The Selinsgrove paper, which has always been a weekly, didn’t have mention of the opener except to say the score in a recap of the second game, this time a loss to Watsontown.
From those inauspicious beginnings to tonight, Selinsgrove has played in 999 games. When the Seals’ kickoff Homecoming festivities with a home game against Central Mountain, Selinsgrove will become as far as I can tell the 124th team in Pennsylvania to play in 1,000 football games.
All of the information in this story comes from a project that’s been years in the making. Former Selinsgrove coach Bill Scott always kept meticulous year-by-year and statistical records. A teacher in the district and statistician for Eagle 107 Selinsgrove’s radio broadcasts — Zach Showers — did a massive Selinsgrove football history project for his senior project in high school that put together most of that information into an all-time leader statistical list among other things for Selinsgrove.
It’s how The Daily Item kept track of Logan Leiby’s career arc for many years as he was climbing the Selinsgrove and Pennsylvania passing charts.
Scott had his list year-by-year, and Showers’s list had all-time records against each Selinsgrove opponent. Finally, Selinsgrove School Board member Dennis Wolfe was researching some things on his own, and looked at Scott and Showers’s information, and came to the realization that the Seals would reach 1,000 games this year.
The school will hold a small ceremony at halftime of the game with the Wildcats where it will honor the coaches of the golden era of football. Selinsgrove hired Bill Moll in 1967, and in the 55 seasons since — Moll, Scott, Dave Hess, and current coach Derek Hicks — have finished under .500 just nine times in that stretch. Scott and Hess combined to lead the Seals in one 10-season stretch — 2000 through 2009 — to a 109-14 record, eight state playoff appearances (six teams advanced to the quarterfinals, one to the semifinals and the 2009 state championship).
Ten other schools will join Selinsgrove this year in reaching that plateau, including Muncy.
There are 11 other teams that have reached 1,000 games played in District 4 — Athens, Bloomsburg, Danville, Jersey Shore, Milton, Montoursville, Mount Carmel (the state’s all-time winningest program), Shamokin, Shikellamy (counting Sunbury and Northumberland High), Towanda and Williamsport.