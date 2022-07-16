WELLSBORO — No one knew what to expect when Selinsgrove’s Little League 8-10 Division softball team played Susquehanna County for the third time in four days Saturday for a winner-take-all final Section 3 Tournament.
The teams split the two previous meetings, with Susquehanna winning on Wednesday 3-2, and Selinsgrove winning in a 12-0 blowout Friday.
On Saturday, Selinsgrove erased an early one-run deficit and scored a run in the top of the sixth to break a tie as Selinsgrove captured the sectional title with a 2-1 win.
“This is the third time we’ve played them. They’ve all been good battles, and they definitely had a strong pitcher. We have a strong pitcher, and we outlasted them today. It’s tough to beat a team two days in a row, and we did that so we’re pretty happy about it,” Selinsgrove manager Frank Jankowski said. “Yeah, we expected them to be ready and be focused like they were. and we stuck with it. We stayed with every pitch every out, every inning; we kept it close. and at the end of the game, we made some big plays and finished it out.”
It was a great pitchers’ duel between Selinsgrove’s Brileigh Phillips and Susquehanna County’s Anna Evans. Evans worked around a Kylee Herrold two-out single and struck out the side in the top of the first. Phillips answered with three straight strikeouts in the home half of the first.
Selinsgrove was set down in order in the top of the second, but Susquehanna would strike in its half of the inning. Evans hit a double into the left-center gap, and it was immediately followed by a run-scoring single by Rylee Traver. Phillips worked out of the jam, but Susquehanna County led 1-0 after two.
Both teams went down in order in a quick third inning, before the Seals got a leadoff single by Lucia Jankowski in the fourth. But, some fine defense by Susquehanna County got it out of the jam.
Evans reached on an error, and Traver walked to set up runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Both runners advanced a bag on a wild pitch, but Phillips struck out the next batter. Herrold, the shortstop, made a heads-up play tagging the runner on a ground ball hit to her to end the inning.
A leadoff single by Bailey Gingrich into right field got her on base, and she advanced on three wild pitches to score the tying run in the fifth. Sage Badman hit a one-out double, but a strikeout and a groundout stranded her. Phillips worked around a one-out single in the bottom half.
Evans retired the first two Selinsgrove batters in the top of the sixth. But, Addie Kolak laced a ball to center, and when it went under the center fielder’s legs she tried to stretch her double Kolak fell coming around second, but got up and safely advanced to third.
“She rounded second real well, and I decided to go for that advancement to third base, and I felt pretty confident when she got up she’d be safe because they weren’t expecting her to go to third,” Jankowski said.
One batter later, Lilli Hayles hit a little flare to second that she beat out for an infield single, giving Selinsgrove the 2-0 lead heading to the bottom half of the 6th.
After Phillips recorded a strikeout to start the inning, Evans smashed a one-hopper up the middle that Herrold made a diving stop on to hold Evans to a single.
A groundout got Evans to second with two outs, putting the tying run in scoring position. It looked like Selinsgrove had the game won when they got Evans in a pickle, but she was ruled safe at third base. It didn’t matter to Phillips. She blew two more fastballs past the hitter, and Selinsgrove won its fourth game in five days to capture the Section 3 championship.
Selinsgrove advances to the state tournament, which starts Wednesday in Coatesville.