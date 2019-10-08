The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Nick Ritter scored a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes to stake Selinsgrove to an early lead Monday night, and the Seals finished off a 3-0 win over Central Mountain to clinch the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer title on senior night.
Ritter scored 5:30 into the game off an assist from Kyle Ruhl, and doubled the lead about 15 minutes later. Aidan Hunt also scored for Selinsgrove.
Cole Catherman made six saves for the shutout.
Selinsgrove 3, Central Mountain 0
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Kyle Ruhl), 34:30; S-Ritter, 20:04; S-Aidan Hunt, 15:49.
Shots: S, 8-6. Corners: S, 9-3. Saves: Central Mountain 5 (Greg Walizer); Selinsgrove 6 (Cole Catherman).
n Williamsport 1,
Danville 0, OT
WILLIAMSPORT — Hemberth Pena-Vasquez scored in overtime to lift the Millionaires past the Ironmen in a HAC-I clash.
The Ironmen (9-2-4) got five saves from Evan Haas in the loss.
Williamsport 1, Danville 0, OT
Overtime
W-Hemberth Pena-Vasquez (Caleb Hill), 5:49.
Shots: W, 8-6. Corners: D, 7-5. Saves: Danville 5 (Evan Haas); Williamsport 6 (Elliott Wannop).
n Midd-West 10, Milton 1
MIDDLEBURG — Chase Strohecker scored two goals in the first 1:50 to lead the Mustangs to the HAC-II win.
Strohecker finished with five goals for Midd-West (14-1).
Tyler Hendershot scored the lone goal for the Black Panthers.
Midd-West 10, Milton 1
First half
MW-Chase Strohecker (Carter Knepp), 0:33; MW-Strohecker (Connor Erdley), 1:50; MW-Knepp (Nick Eppley), 17:00; MW-Strohecker (Knepp), 19:11; Milt-Tyler Hendershot, 26:09; MW-Eppley (Angus Strohecker), 31:33; MW-Trey Wagner (Eppley), 33:28; MW-Brayden Harman (Knepp), 36:25.
Second half
MW-C. Strohecker (Griffin Paige), 23:20; MW-Knepp (Wagner), 27:00; MW-C. Strohecker (Gavin Marker), 33:30.
Shots: MW, 29-3. Corners: MW, 9-1. Saves: Milton 19; Midd-West 2.