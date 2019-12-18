SELINSGROVE — After falling into a 10-point hole early, Selinsgrove won 11 straight bouts on its way to a dominant 59-14 victory over Juniata in nonconference wrestling Tuesday.
Aiden Gaugler won by decision at 126 pounds to start the Seals’ run. Sylvan Martin (132), Teague Hoover (145), Ryan Straub (160), Coy Bastian (170) and Nate Schon (285) all won by fall for Selinsgrove.
Josiah Foss (152) and Steven Miller (195) earned technical fall victories for the Seals.
Selinsgrove 59, Juniata 14
113: Taylor Smith (J) m. dec. Donovan Goundie, 11-1; 120: Daniel Painter (J) pinned Nick Rice, 3:53; 126: Aiden Gaugler (S) dec. Cameron Sweigart, 8-4; 132: Sylvan Martin (S) pinned Jacob Gilson, 2:39; 138: Garrett Paradis (S) m. dec. Tyson Aurand, 13-0; 145: Teague Hoover (S) pinned Waylon Ehrenzeller, 0:52; 152: Josiah Foss (S) tech. fall Josh Bomberger, 17-0, 3:00; 160: Ryan Straub (S) pinned Kobe Bonnell, 2:36; 170: Coy Bastian (S) pinned Phaustyn Houtz, 1:37; 182: Dean Hollenbach (S) by forfeit; 195: Steven Miller (S) tech. fall Chase Willis, 17-2, 4:09; 220: Ryan Aument (S) by forfeit; 285: Nate Schon (S) pinned Hunter Lucas, 0:29; 106: Casey Smith (J) m. dec. Leo Martinez, 11-2.
n Muncy 48,
Warrior Run 30
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders won four bouts by fall, but that wasn’t enough to overcome the Indians in nonconference wrestling.
Warrior Run got pins from Kaden Majcher (120), Logan Witmer (138), Samuel Crawford (182) and Hoyt Bower (195).
Muncy 48, Warrior Run 30
113: Scott Johnson (M) m. dec. Kaden Milheim, 14-4; 120: Kaden Majcher (WR) pinned Alex Maiorana, 1:14; 126: Chase Crawley (M) m. dec. Landan Kurtz, 12-4; 132: Jacob Blair (M) tech. fall Noah Hunt, 17-2, 4:30; 138: Logan Witmer (WR) pinned Dylan Sharr, 1:30; 145: Bryce Vollman (M) pinned Kalen Ritenour, 1:55; 152: Mario Barberio (M) tech. fall Tanner Confair, 15-0, 4:00; 160: Christian Good (M) pinned Ethan Litchard, 1:08; 170: Ethan Gush (M) pinned Grady Miller, 1:30; 182: Samuel Crawford (WR) pinned Christian Niemczyk, 1:12; 195: Hoyt Bower (WR) pinned Tristan Ditzler, 3:14; 220: Cael Hembury (M) pinned Evan Diehl, 0:26; 285: Gavin Hillman (M) pinned Caleb Long, 3:30; 106: Hayden DuRussell (WR) by forfeit.
n Southern Columbia 73,
Central Columbia 3
CATAWISSA — The Tigers won every bout except one to cruise to the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
Toren Cooper (106), Edward Zuber (113), Brady Feese (120), Brandon Gedman (152), Gavin Garcia (160), Cade Linn (182), Max Tillet (195) and Gaige Garcia (220) all had first-period pins for Southern Columbia.
Southern Columbia 73,
Central Columbia 3
126: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Colton Chipeleski, 3:21; 132: Garrett Krebs (SC) m. dec. PJ O`Connell, 12-3; 138: Issac Kester (CC) dec. Ian Yoder, 2-0; 145: Joseph Quinton (SC) pinned Josiah Ceballo, 3:17; 152: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Jesvin Mathew, 0:23; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Troy Johnson, 1:54; 170: Wesley Barnes (SC) by forfeit; 182: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Dylan Devlin, 0:22; 195: Max Tillett (SC) pinned Spencer Ross, 1:25; 220: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Krisvin Mathew, 0:42; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) dec. Alex Eveland, 7-0; 106: Toren Cooper (SC) pinned Marcus Long, 0:47; 113: Edward Zuber (SC) pinned Dylan Toledo, 1:19; 120: Brady Feese (SC) pinned Mason Yorty, 1:49.